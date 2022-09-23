What Are The Different Formats Of Online Games Out There?

Decoding online gaming
The Quint
We’ve come a long way from playing Snake on our now-primitive cell phones to the current era of competitive online gaming. But ‘Online Gaming’ is merely an umbrella term that encompasses a wide array of games and formats. Even within the framework of gaming on mobile platforms, there are - esports, fantasy leagues, casual games, high-end racing games, immersive MMORPGs, and other games such as poker and rummy. This video talks about how despite their many differences, they all fall under the ambit of skill-based games.
And yet, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about some of these formats. Which is why it’s all the more necessary to establish a central regulatory body that can oversee this industry and ensure no stakeholders are exploited.
