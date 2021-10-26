Dark Thriller ‘Girgit’ Tests The Limits of Depravity And Stretches It To The Max

Oh you thought love was a beautiful thing? How cute! Wait till you see the depths to which people can sink to for the people/things they love. That’s exactly what the latest obsession thriller ‘Girgit’ explores in an intriguing 7-part series. This is NOT a typical boy meets girl story, but a deep-dive into human nature, and how people change or show their true colours when the situation demands it. Whether it’s for love, or power, or control - all the leads on this show have their ‘Girgit’ moments - when they break bad and let go of the pretensions most people hold on to, to maintain some notion of ‘normalcy’.



Before we delve further into the plot, check out the trailer for this show.