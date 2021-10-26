Dark Thriller ‘Girgit’ Tests The Limits of Depravity And Stretches It To The Max

Girgit poster
Source - MX Player
Oh you thought love was a beautiful thing? How cute! Wait till you see the depths to which people can sink to for the people/things they love. That’s exactly what the latest obsession thriller ‘Girgit’ explores in an intriguing 7-part series. This is NOT a typical boy meets girl story, but a deep-dive into human nature, and how people change or show their true colours when the situation demands it. Whether it’s for love, or power, or control - all the leads on this show have their ‘Girgit’ moments - when they break bad and let go of the pretensions most people hold on to, to maintain some notion of ‘normalcy’.
Before we delve further into the plot, check out the trailer for this show.
Directed by Santosh Shetty, this is a narrative of love and betrayal that unravels the true nature of its primary characters as the story progresses, which will stream on MX Gold (SVOD service of MX Player) for less than Re 1/day, starting 27th October. You could say it’s one of those shows that makes you question your own morality as you root for certain characters, and then they test your loyalty by revealing who or what they truly are. The script revolves around a murder investigation involving dysfunctional lovers, which gets more and more complicated as the case progresses.
Filled with unpredictable twists and turns, ‘Girgit’ is a pure case study of what happens when contrasting people and their worlds collide. This is a welcome relief, as truth be told, traditional television programming is saturated with stories involving black and white binaries, but now, thanks to the era of OTTs, we now get to explore darker and more relatable stories. Because in reality, most people aren’t simply good or bad, but oscillate between that spectrum depending on what situations they find themselves in.
The series stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi among others.
