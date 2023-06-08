Create Your Own Version Of Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' With Samsung. Here's How.
Vincent van Gogh was a renowned Dutch painter of the 19th century who left an indelible mark on the world of art through his visually and emotionally-charged creations. One of his most iconic and celebrated works is the mesmerizing painting known as "Starry Night.". It is believed that one fine evening, Van Gogh looked outside his window and drew one of his most iconic and memorable paintings, the "Starry Night". The "Starry Night" is a one of its kind painting where the night sky is illuminated with visually stimulating stars.
Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh
Once in a while, a device is launched that is miles ahead of every other competitor in its category. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is one of them. With it, we can now capture the night sky in a way that it appears closest to Van Gogh's "Starry Night".
Don't think it's true? Let us take you through some unbelievable features the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has to offer.
The technology to capture high quality images with the finest details in low-light scenarios is called Nightography. Thanks to the big pixel sensor and enhanced processing of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone, even poorly lit objects can now be captured in high definition.
This means that you can recreate the night sky to look as clear as an iconic painting even when there isn't a source of light present.
Nightography
The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sets a new standard for smartphone photography with its best-in-class camera system. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP OIS main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, allowing users to capture stunning, high-resolution images with incredible detail and clarity. Additionally, the 32MP front-facing camera ensures striking selfies and crystal-clear video calls.
Say good bye to blurry images and shaky videos as Samsung Galaxy F54 5G's Optical Image and Video Stabilization compensates for hand movement so you get blur-free shots and videos at all times.
Unmatched Camera Experience
The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G introduces innovative camera features that enhance the overall photography experience. With the No Shake Cam and enhanced video capabilities, users can capture cinematic videos even in low-light conditions. The OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) technology minimizes image blurring caused by shaky hands, while the VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization) reduces distortion in videos.
Its 108MP camera comes equipped with a Pixel Binning Technology to absorb more light and give brighter, more detailed shots and videos from dusk till dawn.
That's not all. It's upgraded flagship camera captures clear and sharper selfies in low-light with a 32MP camera. Its auto FPS feature automatically adjusts the frame while shooting in low light or even in the dark.
The camera also comes equipped with unique modes like
- Single take. Multiple pics (collage, boomerang, hyperlapse with just one click).
- Photo Remaster.
- Object Eraser.
Innovative Camera Features
Equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G ensures long-lasting usage without the need to constantly recharge. The device also supports 25W Super Fast Charging, providing a quick power boost when needed. Furthermore, the 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display offers a vivid and immersive viewing experience. With its vibrant colors, enhanced tone control, and a 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy a true-to-life display that brings content to life.
The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G boasts a premium design with a glossy finish and a metallic sheen, reminiscent of the Galaxy S Series. Its streamlined and linear layout eliminates the need for a camera housing, resulting in a sleek and elegant appearance. Powered by the Exynos1380 mobile processor, this device delivers enhanced performance, faster CPU and GPU speeds, and improved AI capabilities. Users can expect a smooth and efficient multitasking experience, whether it's gaming, streaming, or browsing.
Sleek Design and Enhanced Performance
Samsung ensures an exceptional user experience by offering a range of additional features. Voice Focus enhances audio quality during recordings, while the 4th Gen OS Upgrades and 5 years of Security Updates guarantee a secure and up-to-date device. The Secure Folder and Samsung Wallet provide added convenience and protection for personal files and digital transactions.
The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that caters to the needs of tech enthusiasts, photographers, social media afficionados and even corporate bosses. Its remarkable camera capabilities, long-lasting battery, immersive display, and powerful performance make it a standout device in the market. With its innovative features and sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G offers a truly exceptional smartphone experience.
This masterpiece absolutely deserves a majestic launch. And guess what, it has got one! More than 30 celebrities, content creators and social media influencers have come together to share their reasons for falling in love with the Galaxy F54 #54ReasonsToLoveF54. Get ready for some dazzling content coming your way, we're sure it's gonna be a delightful surprise for you all. #54ReasonsToLoveF54
54 Reasons to love the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
This revolutionary new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is being launched at an unbelievable price of ₹27,999* or ₹3111/month*. You can Pre-Order NOW on Flipkart. Don't miss it!!
The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is available on Flipkart on pre-order now.
