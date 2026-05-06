Big Win for Indian Cinema: This Patent Will Change the Way You Watch Movies

In a landmark moment for the Indian entertainment industry, Connplex Cinemas Limited has secured a patent for India’s first Active LED cinema technology, marking a major leap forward in how audiences experience films. This innovation, officially granted by the Government of India, introduces an Active LED screen integrated with non-DCI servers, setting a new benchmark for cinematic excellence.





What Makes This Patent a Game-Changer?

For decades, cinemas have relied on projector-based systems with limitations like brightness loss and inconsistent contrast. With this breakthrough, Connplex Cinemas Limited is redefining the fundamentals of visual display in theatres. Instead of projecting an image, the screen itself emits light, delivering a level of clarity and depth that traditional systems simply cannot match.



Audiences experiencing films through Connplex Cinemas Limited’s patented technology can expect ultra-high brightness, deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and consistent picture quality from every seat. This ensures that every frame is presented exactly as intended by filmmakers, without compromise.