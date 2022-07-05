Coming Soon - The Rainbow Summit Ft. LGBTQ+ Voices On Diversity And Inclusivity

Organisations must understand Pride is more than performative solidarity. It must be embedded into their ethos and should stretch past Pride Month.

It is a continuous process of learning and unlearning about the community and its experiences. One can only implement policy reforms and create a safe place for their employees when they know the background of their employees. These cannot be seen as one-off efforts and one cannot work without including the perspectives of the LGBTQ+ community. Such measures can only be successful when organisations learn their stories, understand their experiences, and sensitively work with them to chart a path forward. Employees must feel comfortable in their true identities.

Thus, it is crucial that Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity measures are woven into an organisation’s fabric, culture, and values.

Only then can India Inc. progress in the journey to being India Inclusive.

