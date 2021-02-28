‘Children do bring happiness, but women can have other goals too’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)
30-year-old Renuka (name changed on request) from Panchkula feels that infertility can affect anyone and there’s no point blaming just one particular gender. Read her full story below.
Moment of realisation: I have been married for 7 years now. After about a year and a half of marriage, I somewhere felt that I’m unable to get pregnant.
Coming to terms with it: For the first 2 years, like any other regular couple we were trying to start a family but were unable to. As time passed, our worries only increased. When I was unable to conceive despite all our efforts, my husband and I started consulting gynaecologists.
The pressure of starting a family: I do face this pressure all the time. Whenever I attend a family function or wedding, people pass snide remarks at me.
#SheIsCompleteInHerself is a Women’s Day initiative by Prega News, India’s No. 1 pregnancy detection card. Check out their powerful Women’s Day video that addresses infertility.
Whether society is harsher to women: People ask my husband questions too, but not in great detail. He doesn’t have to face too many of them. However, when it comes to me, people deliberately ask me things like – haven’t you started a family; if you’re unable to conceive, why don’t you see a doctor; why don’t you get treated. They simply me irritate me with a barrage of questions. If this continues, it will surely take a toll on my mental health.
Whether motherhood complete a woman: I don’t agree with this. Yes, couples do want to start a family and motherhood is definitely a beautiful feeling. However, I don’t believe that motherhood completes a woman. Children do bring happiness, but women can have other life goals too.
Breaking the stigma around infertility: Change must begin at our own homes. My husband has supported me a lot. If the couple shares a strong bond, then it doesn’t matter what the rest of world says. There needs to be more awareness around infertility. There’s no point blaming a man or woman for not being able to produce a child. It’s a medical condition and can happen to anyone.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined