Celebrating 3 Decades of Manish Malhotra: Maestro of Costume Design in Bollywood

If we scratch the surface of how fashion came about in movies, how costumes narrated a character, how characters are still remembered by their look; all of these achievements and accomplishments are the result of one man; Manish Malhotra. Little did anyone know that a young boy from Mumbai would change the way not just Bollywood, but how the entire country looked at clothes.

However, a few accolades and movies aren’t enough to understand the magic Manish Malhotra weaves his costumes with. It’s the tiny nuances that he brings to his films that make the costumes stay relevant for decades to come.