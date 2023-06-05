Celebrating 10 Years in India: Amazon Thanks Its Customers and Partners

A key aspect of Amazon.in's success lies in its strong partnerships with sellers, who form the backbone of the marketplace. Amazon's popularity is the result of loyalty shown by its customers and sellers. By providing sellers with a robust e-commerce infrastructure, tools, and resources, Amazon.in has empowered countless entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

Over the years, Amazon’s customers have demanded to shop in their own regional languages and as a result, Amazon has kept evolving basis customers’ demands. It therefore provides shopping experience in several languages to cater to a diverse country like ours.