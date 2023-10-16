What You Need to Know About the CBC Test Price?

CBC Test Price

The price of the CBC test varies between INR 200 to INR 500. The price mostly depends on the following factors:

Numbers of components covered: The CBC test comes in two types — basic and comprehensive. Basic CBC tests cover RBC, WBC, and platelet counts and might cost less. Comprehensive CBC tests also check haemoglobin, haematocrit, and corpuscular volume, and are price higher than basic.

Location of the lab: Labs in metro cities are more expensive than labs in rural cities. This factor affects the CBC test price.

Hospitals: CBC test prices are higher if you are getting the test done at a hospital. If the hospital is popular, the test will cost you more.

Home collection services: If you are unable to go to the lab, a blood sample from the comfort of your home is a convenient option. These services add to the cost of the blood test.

When is the CBC Test Required?

Abnormal blood health causes symptoms to show up. These signs can be:

Bruising

Bleeding

Fatigue

Inflammation

Fever

Nausea

Your doctor may also prescribe a CBC test to: