Accessories that are Covered by Car Insurance Policy

A detailed guide on which car accessories are covered by car insurance policies
Source - Chola MS
Car accessories enhance the appeal, appearance or functionality of the car. It is important to insure these car accessories because they are valuable. It is all the more important to get these accessories for the car insured, if the policyholder lives in an area that is more susceptible to natural disasters or theft. In most cases, people ignore these essential add-ons offered by the insurance companies and opt only for the add-ons out of necessity.
Accessories are broadly classified as electrical and non-electrical. However, your comprehensive car insurance policy does not cover all the accessories.
There are different combinations of electrical and non-electrical accessories offered by different car brands. There may be an option to pay extra for additional accessories in some cases. Accessories on luxury cars can be entirely different from those on basic cars, or they can be upgraded versions of basic accessories.
Here’s a list of electrical and non-electrical accessories that are generally part of a car in India, which can be insured.
Electrical accessories
Listed below are the common car electrical accessories that can be a part of an average or above-average Indian four-wheeler:
Fog lights
Air conditioner
Music player/system
Monitor
Complete entertainment system
Brake lights
Non-electrical accessories
Listed below are the common non-electrical accessories that can be a part of an average or above-average Indian car:
Covers for the seats
Leather-seat
Bi-fuel systems
Interior fittings
CNG kits
Wheels
A CNG (Compressed natural gas)/LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) kit needs to be insured separately from your base insurance policy because it will not be covered if the kit is damaged during an accident.
The Electrical and Non-electrical Accessories Cover is an add-on to a Comprehensive Car Insurance Policy. Depending on availability, you may be able to purchase it by paying an additional premium. For example, the music system installed in your car is an electrical accessory. To ensure optimal insurance coverage for the music system, you can opt for the Electrical and Non-electrical Accessories Cover. This way, if the music system gets damaged due to an accident or is stolen, you shall be reimbursed for the financial loss as per the policy’s terms and conditions.
Damage to the insured accessories arising due to an accident, calamity, etc., is usually covered by the policy.
Theft/burglary of the insured accessories is also covered.
If the policy's terms and conditions are not met, the accessory will not be covered. In the case of a private car used for illegal/commercial purposes, the car's accessory may be damaged.
It is generally not covered in case of a claim initiated after one month has passed.
This is a list you can keep handy comprising of items that can come under accessories insurance:
Anti-theft Devices
Car Camera
Battery Charger
Tyre Pressure Monitor
Vacuum Cleaner
Fire Extinguisher
Mobile stand
With accessory add-on insurance, you can protect your valuable electrical and non-electrical car accessories against loss or damage. You can buy add-on policies from Chola MS where you can also avail the benefits of 8500+ cashless garages.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)