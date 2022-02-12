BYJU's Is On A Mission To Educate 10 Million Children By 2025

BYJU's ensures children are supported with free quality online and offline digital education.
Courtesy - BYJUs
Education is one of the only ways forward to a better life. In an increasingly competitive world that runs on “productive meetings” and “growth charts”, education is a necessity. Quality education is even more important to break away from the shackles of poverty, exploitation and all other social evils. But access to education continues to be a privilege for many children in India even today. In the last few decades, both state and central governments have rolled out innumerable schemes to ensure basic education is a fundamental right of every child. Yet, there is a significant gap between those who are picking up books and those forced to pick up bricks.
Edtech hub BYJU’s is on a mission to ensure that they can bridge the gap between the haves and have nots. Their flagship social impact initiative, Education for All (EFA), has impacted 3.4 million children across 26 States and more than 340 districts in one year. Now, through their EFA program they are determined to scale up its efforts and help at least 10 million children by 2025. These children can access world-class lessons and content completely free of cost.
BYJU’S EFA is a one-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder initiative where BYJU’S is working with more than 110 NGOs and thousands of on-ground facilitators. At a time when mobile screens have replaced classroom boards, the EFA’s primary goal is to ensure that children are supported with free quality online and offline digital education while assisting NGO partners in procuring necessary learning devices. Their basic motto is to take a school to the child, when the child cannot attend the school. Through its partner NGOs, the initiative enables children from rural areas and urban slums of India to get an equal opportunity to learn with access to BYJU’S free licenses.
They are also aware of the challenges around educating women. Girls in rural areas suffered the highest learning losses during the recent school closures and this has reversed significant progress that was made in addressing gender inequality. This is not surprising because girls often have reduced access to devices and internet, limiting their ability to learn remotely. Many don’t get to go to school simply because they are a girl. Girls make close to 50 per cent of the beneficiaries of BYJU’S EFA program.
As Pablo Picasso once said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift; the purpose of life is to give it away.” BYJU’s EFA program is determined to gift the joy of learning.
