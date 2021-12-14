Buying A Luxury Car or Investing In Your Future: How To Make The Smart Decision?

Thanks to easy financing, higher spending capacity, competitive pricing, buying a luxury or premium car isn’t as absurd an idea for a middle-class, salaried person, as it used to be a decade or two earlier. But just because something is easy, doesn’t mean it’s the best decision, especially when it comes to luxury purchases, like fancy cars.

“If I have the money for the down payment, what’s wrong with it?”

This isn’t necessarily a question of right or wrong. After all, it’s your money, and what you choose to do with it at the end of the day, is totally up to you. But when the larger conversation is about wealth creation or smart investing, diverting a chunk of your hard-earned money towards getting something that depreciates in value over time, isn’t really something experts would deem wise.

“So what are my options?”

If you’re looking to buy a car, because you need a car, by all means buy one. But does it have to be a fancy car, as opposed to a regular car or a used car that performs the same? Not really.

But if the reason you’re looking to buy a car is because you have accumulated enough capital to pay for one (or at least a large chunk of the total as down payment), then you should know that there are way better ways to park (pun intended) your money. And any financial expert would tell you, the best option is to do so in a way that generates more wealth for you. Because it’s no secret - a luxury asset is one whose value depreciates over time, but a smart financial investment helps your money grow.