Buying A Luxury Car or Investing In Your Future: How To Make The Smart Decision?

Thanks to easy financing, higher spending capacity, competitive pricing, buying a luxury or premium car isn’t as absurd an idea for a middle-class, salaried person, as it used to be a decade or two earlier. But just because something is easy, doesn’t mean it’s the best decision, especially when it comes to luxury purchases, like fancy cars.
“If I have the money for the down payment, what’s wrong with it?”
This isn’t necessarily a question of right or wrong. After all, it’s your money, and what you choose to do with it at the end of the day, is totally up to you. But when the larger conversation is about wealth creation or smart investing, diverting a chunk of your hard-earned money towards getting something that depreciates in value over time, isn’t really something experts would deem wise.
“So what are my options?”
If you’re looking to buy a car, because you need a car, by all means buy one. But does it have to be a fancy car, as opposed to a regular car or a used car that performs the same? Not really.
But if the reason you’re looking to buy a car is because you have accumulated enough capital to pay for one (or at least a large chunk of the total as down payment), then you should know that there are way better ways to park (pun intended) your money. And any financial expert would tell you, the best option is to do so in a way that generates more wealth for you. Because it’s no secret - a luxury asset is one whose value depreciates over time, but a smart financial investment helps your money grow.
Lifestyle update or a secure future?
Enter, Fixed income instruments with guaranteed returns
With some smart research, or expert advice, you can identify fixed income instruments with guaranteed returns to ensure some level of financial safety for the future, as well as security of your loved ones ahead of time. The reason we’re stressing on guaranteed plans is because they offer capital protection, and policyholders have the option to either receive the payout as a lump sum or in the form of regular income for a certain duration. Another plus side of such instruments is that the return from these gets fixed at the time of buying the policy, which remains constant throughout the whole tenure of the plan. This makes such plans an excellent choice in the face of inflation and other future uncertainties.
One of the most sound plans out there in the market right now is HDFC Life’s Sanchay Plus, which is a non-participating, non-linked Savings Insurance Plan, guaranteeing both income and insurance, and guaranteed benefit payouts for different tenures.
It provides,
Life cover to protect the family's future
Steady retirement income with Life Long Income Option
Guaranteed Benefit Payouts
Guaranteed Income for a fixed term of 10, 12, 25, 30 years or lifelong
Tax benefits as per prevailing tax laws
Return of total premiums paid at the end of payout period
Circling back to our original question - “Is buying a luxury car a good idea? Or should you invest in a smart financial instrument?”, we hope you have your answer by now. So either opt for a regular or used car whose value depreciates slower at a steadier rate than a new luxury car, or better still, put on your smart investing hat and get started on ensuring a financial safety net for your and your family’s future, while growing your wealth at the same time.
