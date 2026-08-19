How to Choose the Right Business Loan Interest Rate and Tenure

Consider a Rs. 20 lakh business loan with a five-year repayment period: For many business owners, arranging finance is only one part of the decision. Choosing a loan structure that fits the business's cash flow and repayment capacity is equally important. Even a small change in the applicable interest rate can affect monthly EMI and the total interest paid over the loan tenure.

Lenders may consider factors such as credit history, business performance, existing financial commitments, loan amount and the repayment tenure, when assessing an application. Understanding these factors in advance can help business owners estimate affordability, prepare the necessary documentation and choose a financing structure that fits their cash flows.

For businesses considering a convenient and quick financing option, the Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers loan amounts between Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh, repayment tenures of 12 to 96 months, with no collateral requirement, and an end-to-end online application process.

In summary

Your credit and business profile matter: Credit history, repayment behaviour, business vintage and financial records may form part of the lender's assessment.

Borrow according to your requirement: The maximum loan amount available may not be the amount your business needs.

Choose the tenure based on affordability: A longer tenure can reduce the EMI, while a shorter tenure may reduce the total interest payable.

Compare the overall cost: Look at the interest rate, EMI, total interest payable, applicable fees and charges, and repayment features.