BuiltX Completes India’s Largest Charity Eye Hospital in Bihar

BuiltX Sustainable Design & Construction, a pioneering Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firm dedicated to non-profits, proudly announces the completion of India’s largest charitable eye care hospital. Situated in Mastichak, Saran district of Bihar, this state-of-the-art facility, developed for their non-profit partner Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, marks a significant milestone in strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure.

In rural areas of Bihar, where access to eye care was once a distant dream, the opening of India’s largest charitable eye care hospital is now transforming lives. The journey of this monumental project began with Abdul Aleem, founder of BuiltX, who returned to Bihar from Stanford University during the second wave of COVID-19. Recognizing the urgent need for robust healthcare infrastructure, Aleem envisioned a company that marries innovative construction with profound social impact. His partnership with Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital exemplifies this vision, illustrating how sustainable and affordable construction can drive transformative change.