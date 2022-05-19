Bombay To Muscat & Beyond - Here's Hinal and Siddharth's Epic Love Story
Source - Hinal
‘My parents wanted me to spend time with them in Muscat and I used that as an opportunity to surprise him.’ says Hinal Tanna who found love when she was least expecting it.
The 7+ year old relationship started at a friend's wedding where Hinal met Siddharth by virtue of her cousins and it most certainly wasn’t love at first sight.
Hinal was at the wedding with someone else while Siddharth displayed sweet jealousy as he kept teasing her with her new date. Weddings are as weddings be, they clicked a gazillion pictures. Pictures that became the initiation of this love story.
A FB chat that started over the exchange of pictures bloomed into an adorable romance over the course of the next two years. Hinal moved to Muscat to spend time with her parents and surprised him as he was working there too.
Trouble in paradise rose as doubts brewed between the chirpy birds in Muscat. Hinal’s parents weren’t comfortable with her relationship with Siddharth who was younger to her and had just started out professionally. Animosity grew and the couple decided to break up with Hinal moving back to Mumbai because Muscat was every reminder of her tender love for him.
Months passed by but the two couldn’t jog each other out of their heads. In a dramatic move to everyone’s surprise, Siddharth took a flight to India and met Hinal. He professed his love for her and asked her for a second shot at their love, to which a teary Hinal gleefully agreed.
Soon enough, the parents came around and the relationship turned into a beautiful marriage.
‘When our parents got convinced, Covid happened! I literally had my roka on a video call.’
This story is part of series of real stories of real people living in Mumbai. If such love stories melt your heart then don't fail to watch Modern Love: Mumbai, only on Amazon Prime Video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)