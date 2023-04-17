Bisleri - A Sustainable Responsible Brand, Releases Its Latest Campaign

CEO of Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, Angelo George, said, "We understand our responsibility towards the environment and society, and we take immense pride in our achievement of becoming a plastic-neutral and water-positive enterprise. Our innovative practices, strategic partnerships, and dedicated teams have helped us to successfully offset our plastic footprint and replenish more water to the environment than we consume in our operations."

The campaign, conceptualized by 82.5 Communications, will be promoted across multiple digital touchpoints. The film showcases Bisleri's initiatives and priorities, which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO India of 82.5 Communications, said, "Bisleri's consistent efforts to give back to the planet are unmatched. The bird is a mascot of the world Bisleri is creating and its proud journey to becoming Plastic Neutral and Water Positive. The message gets conveyed in true Bisleri style, without being 'gyaani'."

Bisleri is serious about creating a greener future, and its new campaign, Bisleri Greener Promise, showcases that. With its innovative practices, strategic partnerships, and dedicated teams, Bisleri has been able to become a plastic-neutral and water-positive organization. It is an excellent example for other companies in the food and beverage industry to follow.