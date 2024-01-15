Best Online Casinos for Real Money Games, Bonuses & BIG Payouts [2024]

Pros:

400% welcome bonus up to $2,000

100% cashback insurance

Great slots selection

24/7 live support

Generous weekly bonuses

Cons:

3% deposit fee

Could have more table games

Avantgarde isn’t just a pretty name for a casino – this is actually a powerhouse when it comes to bonuses and promotions. Don’t believe us? Wait until you find out about the welcome offer.

Game Selection 4/5

Avantgarde has real money casino games in four categories: slots, table games, live dealer games, and new games.

Online slots offer a wide variety of themes, extras, and bonuses, giving fans plenty to choose from. There are plenty of live dealer games, too, but the table games section only has 5 games to choose from.

Casino Bonuses 4.8/5

Avantgarde rolls out the red carpet with an impressive 400% welcome bonus up to $2,000 that’s higher than what most online casinos have to offer.

With this generous deal, new players are greeted with a whopping boost to their bankroll on their first deposit.

On top of this offer, you will also get 100% cashback insurance on your first deposit. If you play your balance to zero, contact the casino’s support team to get your cashback (valid on the first deposit only).

Other Promotions 4.6/5

After the welcome bonus, Avantgarde offers additional promotions.

During the CashParty period, each deposit you make will be matched by 80%. However, you will get the 80% bonus the next day.

Additionally, each $25 deposit gets you one raffle ticket for the weekly prize draw, so you’ll stand a chance to win a cash prize every week as long as you continue playing here.

User Experience 4.4/5

Avantgarde only offers three payment methods: Visa, MasterCard, and Bitcoin. Regardless of the payment method you use, there is a 3% fee charged for every deposit.

Customer support, on the other hand, is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

The overall usability of the website is okay, though the loading times are a bit slower compared to the other online casinos on this list.

How We Ranked the Top Online Casinos

Finding the best online casino site means looking past the eye-catching welcome bonus or simply counting the number of slots. We’ve looked at different parts of a casino to provide you with the best information.

Game Selection

Who cares about bonus money if you have no games to wager it on?

To this end, we thoroughly reviewed the games available at each online casino to ensure you have enough versatility to look forward to every time you log in.

Welcome Bonus

They shouldn’t just be a large number. If turning your welcome bonus into cash becomes an administrative nightmare with flaming hoops to jump through, it doesn’t matter how high the bonus was.

With this in mind, we only featured online casino sites that offer fair terms and conditions on the bonuses they offer.

Other Promotions

We all know the cliché of being lured into a timeshare with big promises – your online casino shouldn’t look anything like that. A great online casino is as determined about retaining players as it is about getting a new player on board.

User Experience

Everything from website design to customer support and payout times falls into this category. We took into consideration all of those factors and many others to make sure each casino site on this list offers a great user experience from start to finish.

Best Online Casinos: FAQ

What is the best real money online casino?

Ignition : Best overall

Slots.lv : Best for online slots

BetOnline : Fastest payouts

Bitstarz : 5,000+ casino games

Avantgarde : Best bonuses

The best real money online casino is Ignition – it offers an amazing $3000 welcome bonus with low rollover requirements, over 350 games, and withdrawals within 24 hours.

Do online casinos actually pay out?

Yes, reputable online casinos do pay out winnings to players. To ensure a positive experience, choose licensed online casinos with a track record of fair payouts and positive reviews.

What online casino has the fastest payouts?

BetOnline has the fastest payouts among online casinos. Players often experience quick and reliable withdrawals when playing on their platform.

Are real money online casinos safe?

Real money online casinos are indeed safe when they hold a valid gambling license, indicating compliance with laws and a commitment to fair treatment of players.

Common licenses are the Curacao Gaming Commission, the license from the Malta Gaming Authority, and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Like many other companies, online gambling sites that have been in business longer can be trusted more simply because they’ve proven themselves over time.

Can I play casino games on mobile?

Yes, you can play casino games on mobile. The best online casino games ensure a smooth gambling experience as long as you’ve got an internet connection and enough battery.

Most of the time, you won’t even need to download an app to play. Simply open the online casino via your mobile browser, and you can get started right away.

Are there any fees for playing at online real money casino sites?

Fees vary among online real money casinos. Some may charge transaction fees for deposits or withdrawals, while others offer fee-free options. Check the casino's terms and policies for clarity.

Can I win jackpots in online casinos?

Yes, online casinos have jackpots, just like land-based casinos. Actually, online gambling sites often have more, higher, and better jackpots than their land-based counterparts.

Some online casinos, like Ignition , take it a step further with must-drop jackpots.

What are the best real money casino games?

The most popular games in online casinos are roulette and blackjack, followed by slots. Even gambling sites that offer a limited amount of table games ensure to provide you with these three games.

Do all online casinos accept Bitcoin?

All online casinos in our list offer Bitcoin, but there are online gambling sites that only accept traditional payment methods. Make sure you check the available payment methods before you sign up.

Best Online Casino Sites – Top 5 Compared

With the above information and considerations in mind, let’s have another look at the top online casinos:

Ignition Casino : The best overall casino. It combines a good game catalog with an attractive welcome offer that has low wagering requirements. Here, you can play slots, must-drop jackpots, and table games, as well as participate in online poker tournaments.

Slots.lv : Although the name of this online casino site reveals a big slot catalog, there are other casino games, too. With a $3,000 welcome package, this might be one of the most attractive online casinos for those looking to score a big bonus on their initial deposit

BetOnline : Quick payouts are BetOnline’s main highlight, alongside 25 years of experience and a generous welcome package up to $3,000. Besides online casino games, you can also bet on sports and join poker tournaments at BetOnline.

Bitstarz : This crypto-focused online casino delivers a great all-around experience for anyone with digital coins to spare. There are over 5,000 casino games to explore and a 5 BTC welcome package and 180 free spins to take advantage of as a new player.

Avantgarde : Bonuses, anyone? Avantgarde does bonuses best, and that’s evident as soon as you discover that it offers a massive 400% deposit match bonus up to $4,000 on your first deposit. There’s also a 100% cashback insurance up for grabs alongside that offer as well.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos

If you’ve done your research and are ready to join one of these online casino sites, it’s time to register. To make sure you know what to expect, we’ll walk you through the sign-up process step by step.

Step 1: Choose an Online Casino

Take a look at our list and choose an online casino (we recommend Ignition )

Open the casino’s official website

Click the Join Now button

Wait for a registration form to appear

Step 2: Fill Out the Form

Enter the required details in the form

Certify that you’re of legal age to gamble by ticking the box at the bottom

Click Register

Step 3: Deposit

After verifying your email or phone number, log in to the casino

Open the deposit section

Choose a payment method

Opt-in for a bonus or use a bonus code

Follow the instructions to deposit

Step 4: Start Playing

Open the Game Lobby

Select a game you want to play

Set your stake

Start playing for real money!

Tips for Playing Online Casino Games

Before you simply open a game and start placing bets, check out the following tips and strategies to maximize your winning potential.

Play Online Casino Games for Free

Playing for free at online casinos allows players to practice, familiarize themselves with games, and test strategies without risking real money, making it an excellent option for learning and having fun.

Take Advantage of Bonuses

Before you run after high online casino bonuses, make sure a particular bonus fits you. If your budget is $200 a month, but you need to deposit $1,000 or more to unlock the welcome bonus, the number doesn’t matter.

This also means looking at the play-through requirements. If you plan to play a few hours a week, meeting the requirements for a $5,000 deposit can take some more time. Ensure you understand the online casino bonus and that it fits your playing style and budget.

Stick to Your Budget

Sticking to the budget is crucial to avoid overspending and potential financial consequences. It helps maintain control over gambling habits, promotes responsible play, and ensures a more enjoyable and sustainable gaming experience.

Pay Attention to the T&Cs

When it comes to online casinos, you can’t simply click accept. In the terms and conditions (especially on bonuses), you learn the rules a casino has, payment protocols, and conflict resolution policies – if they have any.

Ready to Try the Best Real Money Online Casinos?

In the end, if we had to pick one reputable online casino that stands out from the crowd, it would be Ignition Casino .

From an incredible lineup of games to jaw-dropping bonuses and top-notch security, Ignition Casino takes the crown.

But everyone's got their own style, and that's cool too. Take some time to explore the other awesome options on our list. You might discover a hidden gem that feels tailor-made for you!

No matter where you end up playing, remember to stay safe and play smart. Always check for valid licenses and set a budget you're comfortable with.

