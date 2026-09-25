Best LG Automatic Washing Machine in India 2026: Top Picks and Buying Guide

An automatic washing machine should make laundry easier, whether you are dealing with everyday clothes, office wear, towels, bedsheets, or more delicate fabrics. LG automatic washing machines offer top-load and front-load options with technologies designed around these different needs. Select models feature Inverter Direct Drive, which connects the motor directly to the drum and is designed to reduce noise and vibration, while 6 Motion Direct Drive uses different drum movements for different fabric-care requirements. Depending on the model, you can also find Smart Inverter technology, TurboDrum, Steam, AI Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, and ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity, giving you options for everyday washing, fabric care, hygiene-focused cycles, and connected controls.

Once you know which LG automatic washing machine suits your laundry routine, Bajaj Finance can help you manage the purchase through Easy EMIs. You can explore over 1 million products across 550+ brands at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This means you can bring home a washing machine that matches your laundry needs while choosing the features and technology that matter most to you.