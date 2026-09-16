Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brandstudio Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Best CLAT Coaching in India (2027): Top 10 Institutes Compared

Best CLAT Coaching in India (2027): Top 10 Institutes Compared

Compare 10 leading CLAT coaching institutes by fees, courses, mocks, mentorship and learning formats.

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Best CLAT Coaching in India 2027: Top 10 Institutes

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Law Prep Tutorial, Physics Wallah, CLAT Possible, Abhyaas LawPrep, IMS India, CLATPrep, Career Launcher, Lawgic, CLATapult, and LegalEdge by Toprankers are among the top 10 CLAT coaching in India.  

Law Prep Tutorial offers structured learning, 1:1 mentorship, and performance tracking, while PW provides live and recorded classes, DPPs, and a large practice bank.  

CLAT Possible focuses on practice and doubt support, whereas Abhyaas LawPrep adds mock analysis and reasoning workshops with their course. Career Launcher provides mock analysis, Lawgic stands out for 80+ mocks, and CLATapult focuses on speed and time management.   

Thus, to help you out in choosing the best CLAT coaching in India, we have compared the top 10 institutes based on their features. This comparison will give you a clear idea of which course structure aligns with your CLAT preparation.  

The institutes featured in this list have been evaluated using a structured set of criteria designed around what matters most to a CLAT aspirant. The highest weightage is given to recent CLAT results (25%), considering the institute’s ability to produce NLU selections and top ranks.   

Mock-test ecosystem (20%) is assessed on the quality, frequency, exam relevance, analysis, and performance tracking offered with mocks. Faculty and teaching quality (15%) considers subject expertise, teaching approach, and overall academic support, while mentorship and student support (15%) evaluates personalised guidance, doubt-solving, and progress monitoring.   

Study resources, including books, practice material, and current affairs support (10%), are also considered. Another 10% is assigned to online and offline availability, reflecting accessibility and learning flexibility. Finally, fees and overall value (5%) are considered to understand how effectively the course offerings justify their cost. 

Top 10 CLAT Coaching Institutes in India 

Top 10 CLAT Coaching InstitutesBest Features
Law Prep Tutorial1:1 mentorship AI-powered LMS and performance tracking Record-breaking results in CLAT (1600+ NLU selections in 2026)
Physics WallahLive and recorded classes DPPs, PYQ books and practice bank 1:1 mentorship and doubt support
CLAT PossibleOnline and offline courses Fundamental books and practice workbooks All India Test Series and 24/7 learning support
Abhyaas LawPrepReading and reasoning workshops Mock-based performance analytics Mentorship and doubt corners
IMS IndiaConcept and practice classes Benchmarking tests and full-length mocks Personalised mentorship and current affairs support
CLATPrepExperienced aptitude trainers Regular tests and problem-solving sessions Online performance tracking
Career LauncherLive interactive classes Full-length mocks with analysis videos Performance reports and doubt support
Lawgic80+ full-length mocks Legal Reasoning deep-dive module Mentor check-ins and Board-focused study planning
CLATapultInteractive classes and recorded lectures Sectional and mock tests Speed-reading and time-management practice
LegalEdge by ToprankersExam-aligned full-length mocks Printed books and e-books Weekly mentor sessions and performance analysis

1. Law Prep Tutorial 

Law Prep Tutorial combines 24+ years of experience with a structured CLAT preparation system. With 60+ centres across 18+ states, it supports both classroom and online learners through live classes, printed books, e-books, topic and sectional tests, regular mocks, and detailed performance tracking.   

In CLAT 2026, it helped 1,600+ students secure NLU admissions, with 42 students among the Top 100 AIRs. Students also get 1:1 mentorship from NLU students, video-based test analysis, All India Ranking in mocks, and an AI-powered LMS to identify weaknesses and plan improvement. 

Law Prep Tutorial CLAT Courses & Fees 

CLAT Offline BatchesFees
CLAT 2027 Finisher Batch: Offline₹140,000 (Excl. GST)
CLAT 2027 Target Batch: Offline₹140,000 (Excl. GST)
CLAT 2028 Foundation Batch: Offline₹218,000 (Excl. GST)
CLAT Online Batches
Course NameCLAT Online Coaching Fees
CLAT 2027 Target Batch₹90,000 (Excl. GST)
CLAT 2027 Finisher Batch₹90,000 (Excl. GST)
CLAT 2028 Foundation Batch₹125,000 (Excl. GST)
CLAT Breakthrough Batch₹21

Why Choose Law Prep Tutorial? 

With 24+ years of experience, strong NLU results, and structured learning support, Law Prep Tutorial offers a structured approach to CLAT preparation. 

2. Physics Wallah 

Physics Wallah (PW) offers a mix of live and recorded learning with DPPs, printed modules, topic-wise and sectional tests, and online test series. Students also get CLAT and AILET PYQ books, monthly current affairs magazines, and Legal Reasoning support. Its preparation system includes 1:1 mentorship, doubt-solving support, flashcards, and a large practice question bank.  

 Learners can access the Khazana package, previous-batch lectures, One Pass Test Series, Real Test, and both printed and online tests, making PW a practical option among the top CLAT coaching in India.  

PW CLAT Batch & Fees 

CLAT Online Batches NameCLAT Coaching Fees
CLAT Zenith 3.0 2028 Batch₹15,999-₹27,499
CLAT Zenith 2.0 2028 Batch for Class 11 students₹16,999-₹27,999
CLAT ZENITH PRO 2028 BATCH (11th CLAT)₹24,999-₹27,999
CLAT ZENITH 2028 BATCH (11th CLAT)₹17,999-₹27,999
CLAT Power Prep 2027 BATCH (12th CLAT)₹5,499-₹15,499

Pros and Cons of Choosing PW CLAT Coaching 

ProsCons
Live + recorded lectures offer flexible study options.Multiple resources may feel difficult to manage without a fixed study plan.
Includes DPPs, PYQs, topic tests, and sectional tests for regular practice.Students looking for only one focused resource may find the package extensive.
The courses are affordableOnline-focused preparation requires consistent self-discipline.

3. CLAT Possible 

CLAT Possible combines offline and online courses with live classroom teaching and individual guidance. Preparation is supported by Fundamental Books, practice workbooks, GK Monthly Magazines, an All India Test Series, and an online learning space with unlimited practice questions, topic-wise and full-length tests, concept videos, and daily GK updates.   

Dedicated in-person doubt-clearing sessions and continuous guidance also help students stay on track. This makes it a strong option for those exploring the best CLAT coaching centre in India  

CLAT Possible CLAT Course & Fees 

CLAT Offline BatchesFees
Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE Regular (Weekday) Offline₹1,35,000 + GST
Target CLAT 2028 ZEPHYR 2 Year Offline Program₹1,25,000 + GST
Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE 12th Appearing Offline₹1,10,000 + GST
CLAT Online BatchesCLAT Online Coaching Fees
Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE Regular (Weekday) Online₹40,000+ GST
Target CLAT 2028 ZEPHYR 2 Year Online Program₹65000 + GST
Target CLAT 2027 BREEZE 12th Appearing Online₹65,000 + GST

Why Choose CLAT Possible CLAT Coaching? 

Choose CLAT Possible for a mix of live learning, personalised doubt support, and structured practice across all five CLAT subjects. With printed study material and a 24/7 online learning space, it ranks among the best CLAT coaching institutes in India. 

4. Abhyaas LawPrep 

Abhyaas LawPrep combines classroom and online learning to give CLAT aspirants a structured preparation path. Its approach includes expert mentoring, printed study material, mock tests, current affairs sessions, and dedicated reading and reasoning workshops.   

Students can also use performance analytics after mocks to identify weak areas and track improvement over time.  Doubt corners and mentorship support add guidance throughout the preparation journey.  

Abhyaas LawPrep CLAT Batches & Fees 

CLAT Offline Batch Name (Hyderabad)Fees
CLAT 2028 Comprehensive Course₹119,999
CLAT 2027 Extensive Course₹49,999
CLAT 2027 Repeaters Course₹59,999
CLAT Online BatchesFees
CLAT 2028 Online Classes 2-Year Weekend Program₹ 44,999-₹ 64,999
CLAT 2027 Online Classes 1 Year Weekend Program₹ 19,999-₹ 39,999
CLAT 2027 Online Classes 1 Year Weekdays Program₹ 29,999-₹ 49,999

Why Choose Abhyaas LawPrep for CLAT Coaching? 

With flexible learning options, curated practice resources, and a focus on consistent NLU admissions and strong CLAT ranks, Abhyaas LawPrep positions itself as a competitive choice for aspirants seeking the no. 1 CLAT coaching in India.  

5. IMS India 

IMS India offers a structured CLAT preparation system with concept and practice classes, topic-wise benchmarking tests, and full-length mocks. The learning model combines classroom teaching, practice, assessments, and detailed performance tracking, while classroom students can access live online classes for flexible learning, revision or missed sessions.   

Students also get personalised mentorship sessions, weekly current affairs support, quarterly PTMs, and a dedicated WhatsApp group for doubts. With both online and offline coaching, IMS stands among the best CLAT coaching centres in India.  

IMS India CLAT Courses & Fees 

CLAT Offline Batch Name (Mumbai- Churchgate)CLAT Coaching Fees
CLAT Comprehensive Classroom Pro 2027₹85,000 + GST
CLAT Comprehensive Classroom Pro 2028₹1,20,000 + GST
CLAT Online BatchesFees
CLAT Comprehensive Online 2028₹80,000+ GST

Pros and Cons of IMS CLAT Coaching 

ProsCons
Structured classes help students follow a clear preparation routine.The overall course structure may feel intensive for students who prefer a lighter schedule.
Topic-wise tests make it easier to identify weak areas and track progress.Regular assessments require consistent time management.
Full-length mocks provide practice in an exam-like setting.Completing frequent mocks alongside classes can increase the study workload.

6. CLATPrep 

CLATPrep combines classroom and online coaching with study material, handouts, test series, and dedicated problem-solving sessions. Students and parents can access an online portal to track performance.   

Experienced aptitude trainers conduct classes across their respective subjects. For students targeting other entrance pathways, CLATPrep also provides preparation for interviews, group discussions, micro presentations, and written ability tests. This makes it the best coaching institute for CLAT in India.  

CLATPrep CLAT Batch & Fees 

CLAT Offline BatchesFees
CLAT 2027 Target-
CLAT 2028 Target-
CLAT Online BatchesFees
CLAT 2027 Online Flexi₹10,950 (Including GST)
CLAT 2027 Power Packed Online Live₹15,950 (Including GST)
CLAT 2028 Online Flexi₹59,950 (Including GST)
CLAT 2028 Online Live Foundation Course - Regular₹89,950 (Including GST)

Why Choose CLATPrep CLAT Coaching? 

Choose CLATPrep for its combination of experienced trainers, structured practice, regular performance tracking, and flexible online and offline learning options. 

7. Career Launcher 

Career Launcher offers both online and offline CLAT coaching with a preparation setup focused on classes, practice, and performance review. Students get interactive classes, physical study material, full-length mock tests, and dedicated mock analysis videos.  

Performance analysis reports help track preparation and identify areas that need more attention. For doubt resolution, exclusive Telegram channels provide an additional support platform. With study resources covering learning, testing, and review, Career Launcher provides a structured option for students exploring the top 5 CLAT coaching in India.  

Career Launcher CLAT Courses & Fees 

CLAT Offline Batch Name (Delhi-South Extension-Centre)CLAT Coaching Fees
LST Plus (2027)₹78,228
LST Plex (2027)₹45,000
LST Span (2028)₹1,30,438
CLAT Online BatchesFees
CLAT 2027 Sprint Online Classes₹15,000
Law 2028 Online Classes₹110,000
CLAT 2028 Online Classes₹95,000

Why Choose Career Launcher CLAT Courses? 

Choose Career Launcher for its interactive classes, full-length mocks, physical study material, and detailed performance analysis. Its mock reviews and dedicated doubt-clearing channels help students stay consistent throughout preparation.  

8. Lawgic 

Lawgic brings over 12 years of CLAT preparation experience, with more than 500 NLU selections. Its online program includes 6-8 hours of live classes each week, recorded lectures, PDF study material, and 80+ full-length mocks with sectional tests.   

Students also get a dedicated Legal Reasoning deep-dive module, weekly current affairs, and live or app-based doubt support. Monthly mentor check-ins, parent progress updates, and a study planner balancing CLAT with Boards add a more guided approach. These features make Lawgic a strong option among the best CLAT coaching in India.  

Lawgic CLAT Courses & Fees 

BatchCLAT coaching online fees
The Lawgic CLAT UG Program (CLAT 2027 & 2028 Batches)₹20,000

Pros and Cons of Lawgic CLAT Coaching 

ProsCons
Strong NLU selection track recordOnline-heavy format may not suit everyone
Live and recorded classes offer flexibilityWeekly classes require regular commitment
Dedicated Legal Reasoning moduleLarge mock workload can feel demanding
Regular mentoring and progress updatesExtra self-study is needed for current affairs

9. CLATapult 

CLATapult offers a preparation setup that combines interactive classes with books, worksheets, recorded lectures, and regular testing. Students can use sectional and mock tests to practise different parts of the exam and track their preparation.   

Monthly Current Affairs magazines add a dedicated source for staying updated, while doubt-clearing lectures help resolve difficult topics.  

CLATapult CLAT Courses & Fees 

Batch NameFees
CLATegize 2027₹68,000
Counsel 2028₹105,000
Class-Action 2027₹85,000
CLATapult’s Counsel Online₹40,000

Why Choose CLATapult CLAT Coaching? 

The program also focuses on practical exam skills through time-management and speed-reading techniques. With learning resources, practice support, and revision tools, CLATapult is a strong option when deciding which institute is best for CLAT.  

10. LegalEdge by Toprankers 

LegalEdge by Toprankers combines exam-focused study material with regular practice and expert guidance. Students get printed books and e-books, full-length mocks based on the latest exam pattern, daily current affairs, and the monthly CLATPost eMagazine.   

Weekly live mentor sessions support doubt-solving and preparation strategy, while detailed performance analysis helps identify strengths and weak areas. With this mix of learning, testing, and personalised support, LegalEdge features among the top 10 CLAT coaching institutes in India.  

LegalEdge by Toprankers CLAT Courses & Fees 

CLAT Offline Batches Name (Jodhpur)CLAT Coaching Fees
CLAT 2027 | Warriors (Retakers) | Offline Weekdays Batch WM2805₹1,20,000 + GST
CLAT Online BatchesFees
CLAT 2027 | Fighters Gold (CLAT & OLET) (Hinglish) | Batch FG727₹44,999 + GST
CLAT 2027 | Fighters Platinum (CLAT & OLET) (Hinglish) | Batch FP727₹53,999 + GST
CLAT 2027 | Fighters Gold (CLAT & OLET) (English) | Batch FGE714₹44,999 + GST
CLAT 2027 | Fighters Platinum (CLAT & OLET) (English) | Batch FPE714₹53,999 + GST

Why Choose LegalEdge CLAT Coaching? 

Choose LegalEdge for its combination of exam-aligned mocks, comprehensive study resources, and regular mentor support. Detailed performance reviews, current affairs coverage, and expert guidance help students improve their preparation. 

Final Verdict 

No single coaching fits every CLAT aspirant. Law Prep Tutorial’s online coaching for CLAT exam stands out for its structured learning, wide centre network, mentorship, and performance tracking. Physics Wallah and CLAT Possible suit students who want flexible online learning with strong practice support.   

Lawgic is a strong choice for mock-focused preparation, while IMS India and Abhyaas LawPrep offer personalised guidance and performance analysis. Career Launcher, CLATPrep, CLATapult, and LegalEdge also bring focused strengths in mocks, practice, study material, and exam strategy. 

FAQs 

Which are the top 10 CLAT online coaching in India? 

Law Prep Tutorial, Physics Wallah, CLAT Possible, Abhyaas LawPrep, IMS India, CLATPrep, Career Launcher, Lawgic, CLATapult, and LegalEdge are top CLAT institutes in India.  

Which is the best coaching for CLAT in India? 

It depends on your needs, such as mentorship, mock practice, online learning, or performance tracking.  

Which is the best CLAT coaching in India for mock practice? 

Lawgic, LegalEdge, and Career Launcher offer strong mock-based preparation and performance analysis.  

Which is the best CLAT coaching in India for online preparation? 

Physics Wallah, Law Prep Tutorial, Lawgic, and CLAT Possible offer online learning options with practice and support.  

Which coaching offers personalised mentorship for CLAT? 

Law Prep Tutorial, IMS India, and Abhyaas LawPrep provide mentorship or individual guidance.

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