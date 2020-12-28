Become India’s Top Digital Educator With Classplus

With education having gone online in a big way, it’s imperative for teachers to be hands-on with the digital medium. Classplus is an Ed-Tech platform that empowers teachers to become digital educators.

By providing the right digital tools and resources, they help teachers become future-ready. So far, Classplus has enabled around 50,000 teachers to start their own online teaching business. In addition to this, millions of students from over 1100 Indian cities use the platform for interacting with educators.

In many ways, Classplus is bringing about a revolution in India’s online education space.