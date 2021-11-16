Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild Tests Vicky Kaushal’s Josh

In this new episode the humble boy-next-door actor, who has marvelled everyone with his josh on the cinematic front, is seen diving headfirst into the Indian Ocean despite his anxieties. Vicky can be seen eating a crab picked up right from the marsh, crossing the woods on foot and jumping into the sea. He reveals his major fear of deep sea and hollers up his josh because the spirit is all-time high. The most exciting sequence is when Vicky encounters a shark.

But Grylls delves further into the actor's personal life and childhood memories. Kaushal speaks about how his family lived in a 10 by 10 apartment in Mumbai with no separate kitchen or bathroom.

But ultimately the show tests whether Vicky able to survive the choppy waters of the Indian Ocean with the same fines? Watch the episode to know more!

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is a unique show inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Vicky Kaushal is streaming exclusively on the discovery+ app.