Case Study: Balancing JEE Preparations with Sports and Extra-curriculars

Many say that a lack of balance between education, game & extracurricular activities can lead to a dullness in a student’s personality. This timeless saying highlights an essential truth: finding balance is crucial for a satisfying and prosperous life. For students aiming to excel in competitive exams such as JEE and NEET, striking a balance between academic rigour and extracurricular activities can be quite challenging.

As we talk of sports and extracurricular activity it is critical to distinguish between mindless and conscious leisure activities. While mindless pursuits such as binge-watching TV or incessantly browsing through social media may bring short respite, they yield little in the way of personal development. Mindful leisure activities, on the other hand, such as playing sports, reading, or listening to music, not only refresh the mind but also improve general well-being.

However, it's not a matter of choosing one over the other. With the right guidance and management, students can thrive academically while also actively participating in sports and other activities. One of the institution that stands out for its unique approach students grapple with this dilemma of having to compromise, is FIITJEE.

Take, for instance, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, a remarkable student who embodies the FIITJEE ethos. Starting from the FIITJEE’s Four Year Classroom Programme (IX - XII), upgraded to PINNACLE - Two Year Integrated Program (XI – XII), excelled not only academically but also in the field of sports. As a national-level archer and Khelo India athlete, Sriyashas showcased his prowess beyond the academic sphere, culminating in a remarkable achievement of 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Consider Harshit Singh, a student from FIITJEE’s Four Year Classroom Programme (IX-XII), secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 112 in JEE Advanced 2022. Despite his rigorous academic schedule, Harshit remained deeply involved in basketball, even representing his institute in the inter-IIT Sports meet where he clinched the third position in basketball. Harshit thanks his success to FIITJEE which not only honed his academic skills but also facilitated his growth as a sportsman.

A West Bengal state topper, Harshit points to the importance of concept building skills imparted by FIITJEE, which alongside the invaluable study materials provided, proved to be instrumental in his JEE Main & JEE Advanced preparation.

" I want to thank FIITJEE for my achievements and the study material, specifically the rankers study material given after finishing the syllabus, proved to be really important resources containing JEE Advanced focused questions to me," said Harshit.

Similarly, Madhav Bansal's journey exemplifies the holistic approach fostered by the institute. Beginning his educational journey from the FIITJEE’s UDAYA : Two-Year Classroom Programme (VII - VIII), which extended to the Four-Year Classroom Programme (IX-XII), Madhav's pursuit of excellence raged beyond academics. A Hindustani Classical Music Distinction Holder, Madhav's multifaceted talents were nurtured alongside his academic endeavours, resulting in another remarkable feat—a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2024 Session 1.