Surfaces and Objects at Home That Could Be Carriers of Coronavirus

In times like these, it's essential to thoroughly clean your home.

Along with practising social distancing and wearing a mask religiously, another key way of protecting yourself and your loved ones from the coronavirus is by thoroughly cleaning surfaces and objects at home.

High-contact household surfaces and objects that you carry around with you with such as wallet and keys could be carriers of the virus.

That’s why it’s important to thoroughly clean and disinfect your home and items that you commonly come in contact with. This list will help you. #1 Door knobs and handles Regularly wiping high-touch surfaces at home such as door knobs, handles, table tops and shelves with a cleaning liquid or disinfectant will keep them free of germs and viruses.

It’s essential to focus on such surfaces as they are handled by multiple people at home.

Door knobs and handles are high touch surfaces.

#2 Wallet and keys There is a high possibility that objects such as wallets and keys, that we constantly carry in and out of our homes, are exposed to the coronavirus. This, in turn, puts you at the risk of coming in contact with the virus. That’s why it makes sense to disinfect these objects each time you use them. For this, you can always count on a sanitiser or portable UV steriliser.

You can use sanitiser to clean your wallet.

#4 Gadgets such as phones, laptops Another important thing you should be doing to keep yourself safe in these uncertain times is cleaning gadgets that you frequently use such as your phone and laptop. Apply a gadget-friendly cleaning solution to a small piece of cloth and gently wipe your devices. You can even choose to use disinfecting wipes that are available in the market.

Clean your gadgets with disinfecting wipes.

#5 Groceries and packages You also need to be careful while buying groceries and accepting packages. When you get groceries home from out, make sure you immediately empty the contents in containers at home. In case you plan to store the packets as it is, wipe them clean and then wash your hands with soap.

As for non-edible packages that get home delivered, you can a spray a disinfectant on them before opening.

It’s important that you disinfect packages.

The only way to get through these tough times is to practise good hygiene and your home is the right place to start.