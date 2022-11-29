As Chris Norman Debuts In Imphal, Here's All You Can Do At Sangai Festival 2022
Image Credit: Khelraja
India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, once referred to Manipur as ‘the jewel of India’ and for good reason. A landscape that exudes unreal beauty, Manipur prides itself with an oval-shaped valley that’s surrounded by evergreen blue hills. Its indigenous culture of sports, dance, handicrafts and food attracts visitors from every corner of the world. It’s one of those places where the destination IS more beautiful than the journey.
And nothing reflects the cultural heritage, history and the beauty of Manipur better than the annual Sangai festival.
First started in 2010, the Sangai festival is named after the state’s indigenous ‘Sangai’ deer. Started with the objective to showcase Manipur as a world class tourism destination, the Sangai festival has amassed a global fan following in its own right. Nurtured with the heart and soul of the locals, the festival depicts the lifestyle and culture of its tribes over a 10-day period of celebration. The 2022 edition of the Sangai festival is being celebrated across 13 venues in six districts of Manipur. The theme of this year’s Sangai festival is “Festival of oneness”.
With its growing popularity, this edition of the Sangai festival has bigger surprises in store for its attendees. Making its debut in this part of the world, the original voice of the Smokie band, Chris Norman will be performing in Imphal on December 1st.
In yet another major debut, Denmark’s biggest pop rock band ‘Michael Learns To Rock’ will be performing in Imphal on November 29th as part of their ‘BACK ON THE ROAD TOUR 2022”.
In addition to the international musical performances, the Sangai festival is a kaleidoscope of arts, culture, history, heritage and food related activities. So much so that it’s impossible to cover all events in just one edition but we still challenge you to try.
Manipur’s classical dance form – Ras Leela – is one of the major attractions of the festival. In addition are other indigenous dances like Kabui Naga dance, Bamboo dance, Maibi dance, Lai Haraoba dance and the Khamba Thoibi dance.
The other major attraction at the festival is the lineup of competitive indigenous sports from the state. The festival plays a host to sports like Thang Ta (martial arts involving spears and swords), Yubi-Lakpi (rugby-like game played using greased coconut), Mukna Kangjei (game that combines hockey and wrestling) and Sagol Kangjei (polo that is said to have evolved in Manipur).
Other than these traditional sporting activities, attendees can also indulge in adventure sports like trekking, white water rafting and parasailing at various locations.
The Sangai festival also provides great opportunity for local craftspeople, artisans and weavers to showcase their indigenous handicrafts and handlooms. The heritage park at the festival depicts the aboriginal way of living by native tribes through themed huts. The artistry and creativity of the native Manipuri tribes will be at full display at the festival which otherwise isn’t widely available in commercial markets.
Mapal Kangjeibung, Hapta Kangjeibung, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong, Bishnupur, Senapati
21 Nov 2022 - 30 Nov 2022
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
The full schedule of the festival can be found at this link.
7 Sisters Foundation is one of the organizers behind bringing “Michael Learns To Rock” and “Chris Norman and Band” to Manipur along with Khelraja which serves as the presenting sponsor.
Apart from the famous attractions at the Sangai festival, it would be almost criminal to miss out on visiting some of Imphal's unparalleled attractions.
- Loktak Lake: The world’s only floating national park, the Loktak lake has floating islands in abundance. Talk about once-in-a-lifetime experiences!
- Imphal Valley: An oval-shaped canyon surrounded by hundreds of small and big hills, Imphal valley is the kind of place visitors delay returning from.
- Manipur Zoological Garden: Home to hundreds of rare species of animals and birds, the Manipur Zoological Garden is surrounded by lush green hills on all sides. From the Leopard Cat to the Himalayan Bear, this place is home to the earth’s rarest.
- Kangla Fort: Royal home of the King Pakhangba (a primordial deity), the palace was built in 1632 but was opened for public viewing only in 2003. History nerds from around the world flock to the palace for its historical and archeological significance.
- Tharon Cave: Used as shelter for thousands of years, the excavations inside the cave have been said to be linked to the Hoabinhian culture of North Vietnam. This mystical cave is 655 m long and appears to be straight out of an Indiana Jones adventure.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)