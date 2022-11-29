As Chris Norman Debuts In Imphal, Here's All You Can Do At Sangai Festival 2022

India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, once referred to Manipur as ‘the jewel of India’ and for good reason. A landscape that exudes unreal beauty, Manipur prides itself with an oval-shaped valley that’s surrounded by evergreen blue hills. Its indigenous culture of sports, dance, handicrafts and food attracts visitors from every corner of the world. It’s one of those places where the destination IS more beautiful than the journey.

And nothing reflects the cultural heritage, history and the beauty of Manipur better than the annual Sangai festival.

First started in 2010, the Sangai festival is named after the state’s indigenous ‘Sangai’ deer. Started with the objective to showcase Manipur as a world class tourism destination, the Sangai festival has amassed a global fan following in its own right. Nurtured with the heart and soul of the locals, the festival depicts the lifestyle and culture of its tribes over a 10-day period of celebration. The 2022 edition of the Sangai festival is being celebrated across 13 venues in six districts of Manipur. The theme of this year’s Sangai festival is “Festival of oneness”.