How Areteans Became a Leader in The Pega Space in Just 5 Years

Areteans, a global services and solutions company, that enables business transformations by way of Pega implementations recently completed 5 successful years along with crossing the milestone 400-employee mark. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company has firmly established a global footprint in a short span of time. Areteans now has offices in UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, along with one in Kolkata, and the company is eyeing further expansion.
For the uninitiated, Pega is a Business Process Management and Customer Relationship Management tool that enables digital transformation of businesses.
The company is committed to helping businesses across the globe overcome challenges, streamline processes and evolve digitally by deploying Pega solutions. To this end, they offer a wide range of services that include Enterprise Solutions, Innovation & Prototyping, Strategic Applications, Analytics, Advisory Services and Quality Assurance Services.
Today, Areteans boasts of an enviable client list in different countries across various industries.
Here’s a snapshot of businesses that have benefited from the company’s end-to-end Pega offerings:
For any business to grow, customer satisfaction and operational excellence are two of the most crucial factors. Areteans knows this, and their Pega solutions are in total alignment with the objectives of their client.
The company thrives on a culture of constant innovation and expertise in the Pega space that enables them to deliver optimal and customised digital transformations. This in turn, accelerates their client’s ‘time to market’.
Their journey from 2 employees to 400 in only 5 years is proof of the company’s work culture that’s built on the foundation of competence and ethics.
The driving force of the organisation is its rock solid value system. The ‘Arete’ in Areteans stands for Acumen, Responsible, Ethical, Team Work and Expertise. To know more about what defines an ‘Aretean’ and how these values translate into the work they do, check out The Areteans Podcast.
As an employee, you get a chance to collaborate with the best brains in the Pega space. The work environment is such that it encourages team effort and facilitates continuous learning. The company regularly conducts programs in order to help employees seamlessly transition to newer Pega technologies. You get to closely work with our Pega Labs hub, which is the Research and Development nerve centre of the organisation.
You have access to comprehensive healthcare plans that protect you as well as your loved ones. The company invests in mentorship programs, training and certifications to ensure the career growth of their employees never stops. Additionally, the organisation lets you enjoy flexible working hours so you don’t have to compromise on your work-life balance.
In a relatively short time period, Areteans has not just become a global leader in the Pega space, but managed to create a work culture that celebrates pursuit of excellence.
(To know more about Areteans, what they do and their work culture, you can follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn)
Published: undefined