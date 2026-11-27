Cold pressed oils are often perceived as heavier due to their natural texture and rich flavour, but this perception is closely tied to how they are extracted and used. Unlike refined oils that undergo extensive processing, cold pressed oils retain their original composition, which can influence digestion, cooking behaviour, and portion usage. Understanding how these oils interact with everyday meals helps clarify whether they truly feel heavy on the gut or are simply different from refined alternatives.

Cold pressed oils are increasingly finding their way into everyday kitchens, yet one question continues to surface: do they feel heavy on the gut? For many people making the switch from refined oils, the change in texture, aroma, and flavour can feel noticeable - sometimes leading to the assumption that cold pressed oils are harder to digest or heavier after meals.

The truth lies not in heaviness, but in understanding how these oils are made, used, and balanced in daily cooking.