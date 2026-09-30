Inside Khushi: The Rishikesh Charity Anand Mehrotra Founded

What Keeps a Child Out of School

Khushi's account of educational barriers is specific: school fees, uniforms, learning materials and medical costs are among the pressures that can interrupt a child's education. Supporting learning, in that framing, requires attention to the circumstances that make continued attendance possible, not only a place in a classroom. "In the deep teachings of yoga, it is impossible not to serve," Mehrotra told Yoga Journal.

From the Classroom to the Workshop

The charity's vocational centre extends that approach into working life, with a published programme listing IT, accounting and English classes alongside sewing, fashion design and a beautician course intended to help participants find salon or spa work or start a business of their own. Khushi says mothers take part in stitching and beautician programmes and that participants are paid directly when their products sell. A German university field-placement report separately describes English-language teaching as a core activity for volunteers, alongside health and hygiene workshops for young women — a detail consistent with education being the organization's founding purpose rather than an add-on to other programming.