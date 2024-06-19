Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Tops India’s Higher Education Rankings Again

In a significant achievement, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has once again secured the top position in India according to the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. The university also stands among THE’s top 100 educational institutions worldwide.



The 2024 rankings, which assessed 2,152 higher education institutions from 125 countries and regions, focus on universities' contributions to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their dedication to sustainability in key areas such as research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.