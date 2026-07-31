Alfred Quinsay on Why Systems Reward the Wrong Behaviors

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Organizations rarely fail overnight.
Long before performance declines, institutional credibility weakens, or decision quality begins to deteriorate, subtle systemic misalignments are already shaping behavior, incentives, and outcomes. Most organizations measure results. Far fewer examine the conditions consistently producing those results.
The instinctive response is often to treat the visible symptom. A new leader is appointed. Policies are rewritten. Departments are reorganized. New regulations are introduced.
Yet when the underlying system remains unchanged, familiar patterns frequently return under different people, different circumstances, and different leadership.
The question therefore changes from "Who failed?" to "What system consistently produces this outcome?"
That distinction forms the foundation of the ACCQ Integration Framework, a diagnostic model examining four interdependent domains: Authority, Conduct, Capability, and Quality.
Authority defines the institutional rules, incentives, and legitimate sources of influence.
Conduct reflects the behaviors an institution rewards, tolerates, or quietly normalizes.
Capability determines whether individuals and institutions possess the competence necessary to fulfill their responsibilities.
Quality is not an isolated objective. It is the cumulative consequence of everything preceding it.
When these four domains reinforce one another, institutions become increasingly resilient.
When they drift apart, deterioration rarely begins with a single decision. It develops gradually through systems that repeatedly reward behaviors misaligned with their original purpose.
This principle extends well beyond business. It applies equally to corporations, educational institutions, governments, professional organizations, family enterprises, and democratic societies.
Democracy itself is neither inherently strong nor inherently weak. Like every governance model, its effectiveness depends upon the quality of the system surrounding it.
When institutional incentives repeatedly reward visibility over demonstrated competence, immediate popularity over long-term judgment, or familiarity over proven capability, outcomes begin reflecting those incentives more consistently than the intentions behind them.
The result is rarely accidental. It is systemic. This perspective shifts public discussion away from personalities and toward institutional design. Replacing individuals may change today's headlines. Redesigning systems changes tomorrow's outcomes.
History repeatedly demonstrates that organizations rarely become better than the systems they continually reinforce. People certainly matter. Leadership matters. Integrity matters.
Yet systems determine which of those qualities become sustainable and which gradually disappear. The most enduring institutions are not necessarily those with the most talented people. They are those whose systems consistently reward the behaviors they were originally designed to preserve.
This distinction is increasingly relevant in an era where organizations face growing complexity, declining public trust, rapid technological disruption, and rising expectations of accountability.
The greatest organizational risk is not always poor leadership. It is diagnosing the wrong problem. The ACCQ Integration Framework begins with diagnosis before intervention. Rather than asking how to improve outcomes, it first asks why existing systems continue producing them.
Similar questions surrounding power, conduct, capability, and consequence have long appeared in management literature and fiction alike. The ACCQ Integration Framework examines these recurring patterns through a structured diagnostic lens, providing leaders with a practical way to identify systemic misalignment before it evolves into organizational decline.
Because in the end, Bad leaders are symptoms. Systems are causes.
About the Author
Alfred Quinsay is a Filipino systems thinker, author, CPA, MBA, management consultant, speaker, and creator of the ACCQ Integration Framework. With over 25 years of cross-industry experience in accounting, education, consulting, manufacturing, logistics, mining, and organizational leadership, he writes on systemic alignment, governance, decision quality, and institutional design. Alfred is the author of Lies of Influence, a novel exploring power, conduct, capability, and consequence, and continues to develop the ACCQ Integration Framework as a practical diagnostic model for organizational and professional excellence.