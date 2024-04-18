Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brandstudio Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top 5 Must-Watch Cricket Films This Season on Airtel Xstream Fiber

Top 5 Must-Watch Cricket Films This Season on Airtel Xstream Fiber

From live action to legendary tales, keep the cricket fever alive!
Partner
BrandStudio
Published:

Make the Most of The T20 Season with Airtel Xstream Fiber's Movie Marathon

|

Source: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Make the Most of The T20 Season with Airtel Xstream Fiber's Movie Marathon</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

This cricket season, we've curated a line-up of cricket-themed movies that keep the spirit alive off the field. Binge on must-watch films like 'Shabaash Mithu,' 'Jersey,' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' all available through Airtel Xstream Fiber's access to multiple OTT platforms and 350+ TV channels. Whether it’s the adrenaline of the game or the drama of the movies, Airtel Xstream Fiber ensures unlimited entertainment, are you taiyaar?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT