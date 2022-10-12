Airtel 5G Plus Goes Live In 8 Cities. Watch The Excitement Unfold

Airtel 5G Plus officially launched across 8 cities -Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi, and naturally we had a lot of questions about it - the tech, its implementation, the connectivity speed, the environmental implications, and most importantly, the possibilities. Which is why we headed to the Airtel 5G Plus launch event in Delhi to experience the 5G magic first hand. Watch the video above to see a glimpse of what was is in store for us.

Turns out, Airtel 5G Plus is built to run on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world and currently has the most developed ecosystem. This will ensure that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. This means Airtel 5G Plus will work on any 5G handset and with the existing SIM that customers have. And thanks to a special power reduction solution, the Airtel 5G network is also kinder to the environment.

So when can we start experiencing 5G?

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi can experience 5G on their current plans until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel also aims to go live with 5G across urban India by the end of 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs.

How to access Airtel 5G?

Most smartphones that are more than a year old do not have a 5G chipset. However, new smartphones that are now in India are mostly 5G enabled. So, if you are buying a new smartphone, do check whether it is 5G enabled.

For existing Airtel customers, their Airtel SIM is already 5G enabled and can visit the Airtel Thanks App to find out whether the service is available on their smartphones or not.

The 5G revolution is here and we can’t wait to step into the connected future!