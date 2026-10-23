Aellora Expands International Perfume Collections for Indian Consumers

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As Indian consumers increasingly explore international fragrances beyond popular bestsellers, Aellora, an India-focused online multi-brand perfume retailer, is expanding fragrance discovery through a diverse catalogue of Arabic, designer and niche perfumes. The platform offers shoppers an opportunity to explore different collections within established perfume houses, helping them discover fragrances that align with their individual preferences, lifestyles and occasions.
Available through its website, , the retailer brings together international fragrance brands, including Rasasi, Afnan, Armaf, Maison Alhambra, Ajmal, Ahmed Al Maghribi, Giorgio Armani, Gucci and Creed, among others. Its approach focuses on providing customers with a wider selection within individual brands rather than concentrating solely on their most recognised products.
With growing interest in Middle Eastern perfumery and international fragrance collections, Indian shoppers are exploring scent profiles ranging from fresh and aquatic to woody, floral, amber and spicy compositions. Aellora aims to support this evolving interest by making different fragrance collections accessible through a single online destination.
Bringing Lesser-Known Fragrance Collections into Focus
While fragrances such as Rasasi Hawas and Afnan 9PM have gained recognition among perfume enthusiasts, their respective brands offer several other collections that consumers may not have explored.
Aellora's catalogue allows shoppers to discover Rasasi collections such as Junoon, Qasamat and La Yuqawam, alongside other offerings from the perfume house. Similarly, customers familiar with Afnan 9PM can explore alternatives such as 9PM Rebel, 9PM Elixir and 9AM Dive.
The platform also features Maison Alhambra fragrances across multiple scent families, along with selections from brands such as Naseem, Nusuk, Khadlaj and Ahmed Al Maghribi.
By bringing these collections together, Aellora seeks to encourage consumers to explore the broader identities of perfume houses they already recognise.
Simplifying Online Fragrance Discovery
Choosing a perfume online can be challenging because customers cannot experience its scent before purchasing. Recognising this limitation, Aellora organises its offerings through browsing categories designed to help shoppers identify fragrances according to their preferences.
Customers can explore fragrance families such as fruity, floral, woody, citrus, spicy, amber, aromatic and aquatic. The website also provides occasion-based browsing options, including office hours, date nights and evening outings.
These categories offer shoppers a practical starting point for comparing different fragrance styles rather than relying entirely on popularity or brand recognition.
The retailer also continues to introduce additional products and collections as part of its catalogue development, creating opportunities for returning customers to discover new fragrances.
Responding to Diverse Consumer Preferences
Middle Eastern fragrances are often associated with oud, amber and rich oriental compositions. However, international perfume houses from the region also offer fresh, citrus, aquatic, fruity and floral fragrances suited to different tastes.
Aellora's assortment reflects this diversity by bringing together fragrances across multiple scent families, price segments and international brands.
For consumers, this wider selection provides opportunities to explore different perfumes for everyday wear, professional settings, celebrations and special occasions.
The platform's emphasis on fragrance families and product variety also supports shoppers who want to discover new compositions within brands they already enjoy.
Building a Wider Fragrance Shopping Experience
As fragrance preferences continue to evolve, specialist online retailers are creating additional opportunities for consumers to discover international perfume collections beyond familiar bestsellers.
Through its multi-brand approach, Aellora is positioning itself as a destination for Indian fragrance enthusiasts seeking access to both established favourites and lesser-known offerings.
By combining Arabic, designer and niche perfume collections with category-based browsing and regular catalogue additions, the retailer aims to make fragrance exploration more accessible and convenient for Indian consumers.