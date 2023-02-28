8 Tweets That Show How Shark Tank India Is Part of Our Dinner time Conversations
image credit: SonyLIV
Shark Tank India has spun quite a unique success story within the domain and discipline of primetime Indian television. With only 2 seasons out, the show has garnered the kind of popularity that has become a benchmark for other shows to measure their success against.
After all, it's not every day that a primetime show becomes a part of the daily routines of everyone in the family. Whether it's the career-driven college student or the now-retired grandfather, Shark Tank India has emerged as a true obsession for everyone in the family.
With elders and children becoming interested in the show's format, it has opened the doors of many career-related conversations that were previously difficult to have in a traditional Indian family.
These 8 tweets reflect the kind of influence Shark Tank India has had on the typical Indian family:
1. Opening doors for future entrepreneurs, Shark Tank India has started a revolution.
2. Changing mindsets, helping a generation grow.
3. No comments.
4. About time, we arrived.
5. Whoever said watching television is a waste of time wasn't looking in the right places.
6. Going down the history books, for all the right reasons: Shark Tank India
7. What can be a bigger victory for a TV show than receiving reactions like this!
8. "The change we need in Indian families"
Social media is abuzz with fans applauding Shark Tank India for introducing Indian families to the nitty-gritties of running a business, making them more curious.
These tweets are a reflection of how Shark Tank India’s success has changed our dinnertime conversations and has ignited a much needed entrepreneurial temperament in our families.
