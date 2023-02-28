8 Tweets That Show How Shark Tank India Is Part of Our Dinner time Conversations

Shark Tank India has spun quite a unique success story within the domain and discipline of primetime Indian television. With only 2 seasons out, the show has garnered the kind of popularity that has become a benchmark for other shows to measure their success against.

After all, it's not every day that a primetime show becomes a part of the daily routines of everyone in the family. Whether it's the career-driven college student or the now-retired grandfather, Shark Tank India has emerged as a true obsession for everyone in the family.