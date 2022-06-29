7 Dishes From Karnataka You Just Cannot Miss

Karnataka's cuisine is a diverse and exquisite treat for everyone.
(This article was originally published on BQPrime and is republished on The Quint.)
When it comes to cuisine, Karnataka’s rich culinary tradition offers a varied spread that appeals to every palate. Cuisines are an intrinsic part of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage that includes festivals and the arts. Developed, nurtured and handed down through the generations in each region of the state, these cuisines have now come to define the flavours of the land. Here are some select dishes from various cuisines in Karnataka that you must experience.
You can get versions of the Masala Dosa across the world in any South Indian restaurant, but for the must-try original, you need to visit Karnataka. Coastal Udupi is where this king of dosas likely originated and it is golden brown and crispy, filled with a delicately spiced mixture of potato and onions—hence the name Masala Dosa. The generous use of butter makes the dosa melt in your mouth and it comes accompanied by lip-smacking coconut chutney and sambar.
A famous delicacy from coastal Karnataka, Neer Dosa is prepared from an unfermented batter of rice and urad dal soaked in water. Hence the name Neer Dosa, which literally translates to ‘water dosa.’ Neer Dosa can be enjoyed as a savoury item when paired with stews, curries and chutney, but also transforms itself into a dessert when eaten with Kai-Hoovu—a delicious mix of grated coconut and jaggery. Non-vegetarians may prefer a combination of Neer Dosa with Koli Saaru (a chicken curry) or a Mangalorean fish curry. Neer Dosa is found in most restaurants that serve Mangalorean cuisine.
If you thought all idlis were palm-sized or even smaller, it's time for you to try an idli which is a meal in itself. The Thatte Idli equals around three regular size idlis in terms of volume and gets its name from the large circular disc-type bowl in which it is steamed. It originated in Bidadi town, between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Thatte Idli is served with coconut chutney and sambar.
The origin of this famous dessert dates back to the 17th or 18th century when Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV, the then ruler of Mysuru, yearned for a royal dessert. His head chef, Kaksura Madappa, obliged his master by creating a delicious but unique dish concocted from ghee, gram flour, and sugar. Thus, was born the Mysore Pak, the traditional sweet that is now an integral part of weddings, festivals, baby showers or whenever you want to celebrate good tidings. Mysore Pak is also widely available at airports, etc., because tourists and visitors who want to take a taste of Karnataka back home prefer this most royal of desserts.
A staple in central Karnataka, and an extraordinarily healthy food, Ragi Mudde is prominent in the districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru. It is made from a paste of Ragi (finger millet) flour that is served as a hot dough in the shape of a ball. From humble homes of farmers to 5-star hotels, Ragi Mudde is served with delicious curries, sambar or dal. Although it is a dish with humble origins, it has high nutritious value and is a potent source of energy, and this has made Ragi Mudde a key part of health-conscious diets even in cities.
Pandi Curry is an iconic dish that represents the uniqueness of Kodava cuisine, which has stayed distinct over time. It is a rare South Indian pork dish, and tender and supple pieces of meat melt in the mouth as an amalgamation of flavours jolt your tastebuds. It is also unique because of the intricate blend of spices used in cooking, and the use of kachampuli, a local fruit pulped and thickened into a condiment that helps to preserve the meat and fights cholesterol.
A staple for the people of North Karnataka, Jowar Rotti, or Jolada Rotti, as it is locally called, is an oil-free, nutritious food made from sorghum. It is best paired with another signature dish of the region, Yenne Badanekayi, which is made from brinjals stuffed and fried. This delicious and tangy dish has also found prominence all over India. It is called Bharwa Baingan in North India, Guttu Vankayi in Andhra Pradesh and Gulla Sagle in the Konkan region. The authentic version of Yenne Badanekayi finds itself as a staple and a must-have on dining tables when it comes to traditional cuisines of Karnataka.