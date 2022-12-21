5 Things To Recap From First 2 Seasons of Jack Ryan Before You Watch Season 3

Ryanverse is going to be in our lives again. . The most celebrated spy series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns with its 3rd season. The fan favorite show is based on Tom Clancy’s epic suspense thriller novels of the same name where the protagonist Jack Ryan (played masterfully by John Krasinski in the show) finds himself thrusted in a series of covert operations while working for the CIA.

The 3rd season of Tom Clancey’s Jack Ryan premieres on Prime Video on December 21, 2022. However before you jump into binge-watching Jack Ryan’s latest exploits, let’s go over everything that has transpired in the first 2 seasons of the show.

Disclaimer: If you haven’t watched the show at all, this article is going to be full of spoilers about the first and second season of the show.