5 Things To Recap From First 2 Seasons of Jack Ryan Before You Watch Season 3
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Ryanverse is going to be in our lives again. . The most celebrated spy series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns with its 3rd season. The fan favorite show is based on Tom Clancy’s epic suspense thriller novels of the same name where the protagonist Jack Ryan (played masterfully by John Krasinski in the show) finds himself thrusted in a series of covert operations while working for the CIA.
The 3rd season of Tom Clancey’s Jack Ryan premieres on Prime Video on December 21, 2022. However before you jump into binge-watching Jack Ryan’s latest exploits, let’s go over everything that has transpired in the first 2 seasons of the show.
Disclaimer: If you haven’t watched the show at all, this article is going to be full of spoilers about the first and second season of the show.
Season 1
1. From a desk job to tracking down Suleiman
Former marine and stock broker (who has a PhD in Economics) now works a desk job as an analyst with the CIA. During a regular work day, Jack stumbles upon certain suspicious financial transactions based out of Syria. This leads to a chain of events causing Jack to be pulled out of office and thrown into the field to prevent what is being referred to as a world-level catastrophe. These suspicious transactions are traced back to Suleiman, a high-level CIA target who’s responsible for the death of 300 people in a gas attack and an assassination attempt on a U.S. President.
Jack Ryan’s boss Jim Greer (played by a wonderful Wendell Pierce) picks up Jack via a helicopter and asks him to go to Yemen to interrogate two of Suleiman’s couriers. As it turns out, one of the couriers is Suleiman himself who manages to escape as one of his followers sets off a bomb blast close to the facility he was being kept in.
2. Killing Suleiman’s brother
While trying to locate Suleiman, Jack Ryan finds and executes Suleiman’s brother Ali bin Suleiman. Jack assumes Ali’s identity in an internet chatroom to gain access to Suleiman but Suleiman soon figures out that he was being set up. During the conversation, Jack tells Suleiman that he’s going to go after Suleiman’s wife Hanin who is now in Turkey.
One of Suleiman’s foot soldiers Yazid is sent after Hanin to kill her but Jack Ryan manages to kill Yazid and safely take Hanin to the U.S. where she promises to help Jack track Suleiman down.
3. The Final Battle
Jack soon tracks Suleiman down at a sports stadium and tells him that he has his son. This gives Jack enough time to get close to Suleiman and kill him and confiscate his cellphone.
After this tumultuous and thrilling chase and execution of Suleiman, Jack’s boss Greer is transferred and Jack is made the head of the Terror, Finance, and Arms Division (T-FAD). However, before leaving, Greer leaves Jack a file and a ticket to Moscow, setting up the mission for the 2nd season.
Season 2
4. Terror Plot and Nukes
At the start of the 2nd season, Jack Ryan and his former boss Jim Greer are sent to Venezuela to investigate a potential terror plot involving the possession of nuclear weapons. In a politically unstable country, Jack and his colleague soon figure out that they’re not just fighting the terrorists but also agencies of their own governments who are trying to meddle in the internal affairs of Venezuela for their own private agendas.
Despite these hindrances, Jack and Greer manage to make advancements in their investigations and eventually end up leading to a terrorist organization that is indeed attempting to acquire nuclear weapons. The real truth is unearthed when they find out that the terror group is run by a former General of Venezuela in order to gain control of the country.
5. The Assassination of an Ex-President
Jack has to race against time and his own trauma of the past in order to stop the acquisition of nuclear weapons by the terror organization. In order to eliminate the rogue and dictatorial leader of the country, Jack has to confront his past trauma associated with killing people.
At the end of the season, Jack manages to stop the coup but not without ultimately killing the ex-President of Venezuela in order to protect the country’s future. We see Jack returning to the U.S. but this mission has exposed more threats than Jack Ryan had bargained for. Now, he’s aware that he is no longer fighting foreign forces but people within his department as well.
Season 3
In the 3rd season of this supremely thrilling spy series which premieres on Prime Video on 21st December 2022, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome. A secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.
