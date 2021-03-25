5 Reasons To Binge-Watch ‘7 Kadam’ on Eros Now

Here are 5 reasons 7 Kadam is the sports drama we’ve all been waiting for.

#1 Powerful story

Ravi has learnt everything about the game of football from his father. Now he has to use those very skills to defeat a team coached by his father. Both Ravi and his dad are determined to make their respective teams win. To find out what happens, you will have to watch the show, but one thing we can tell you for sure is that 7 Kadam will keep you hooked with its powerful story. The show is a celebration of the human spirit and its never-say-die attitude.