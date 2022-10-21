5 LEGO® Sets To Gift & Build With Your Kids This Diwali

LEGO® sets to gift this Diwali
Source - LEGO®
Diwali is almost at our doorstep and if you look around, preparation for the festivities have already begun. You can see people setting up the lights from their balconies, markets suddenly seeing an uptick in diya and rangoli sellers, and sweet shops and bakeries putting out their ‘Diwali special’ hampers on display. Yes, it’s that time of the year again.
Different people have different ways of celebrating the festival of lights. Exchanging gifts, sweets, partying till late at night, playing cards with family and friends - they’re all fun activities in their own right. But at the end of the day, it boils down to spending quality time with the people you love. And that is where LEGO® comes in. For decades, assembling a LEGO® set has become synonymous with quality time with children. The sheer joy of watching their brains wrestle with the rewarding challenge of building their favorite set, brick by brick, cannot be described unless you’ve experienced it. And it’s not like the adults are simple wallflowers in this exercise. Every LEGO® set can be a two (or more) person job, if that’s what you’re aiming for. So without further ado, here are our top picks for LEGO® sets you should build with your family this Diwali.
An absolute treat for Iron Man fans aged 7 and up! LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Mech Armor (76203) takes play-and-display Marvel action to a whole new level. We know kids love Iron Man, and this set lets them enjoy the character in his bigger mech-avatar. The included Iron Man minifigure can be placed into the opening cockpit of the giant mech. With the mech’s loaded stud shooter, large energy shield and fully jointed arms and legs, kids can recreate favorite movie scenes, take on other mechs in epic battles and play out endless superhero adventures of their own.
The LEGO® Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 (76911) construction set is a delight for kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and James Bond fans. With it you can build and explore one of the world’s and pop-culture’s best-known sports cars. Perfect for both high-speed play and display, this faithful recreation captures the elegance of the iconic 1964 British sports car. This collectible Aston Martin DB5 sports car model comes with molded silver-colored wire wheel rim inserts and 4 extra sets of license plates representing different James Bond movies, plus a No Time To Die-James Bond minifigure.
Introduce kids to an interactive play experience with this LEGO® City Mars Spacecraft Exploration Missions (60354) playset. What’s in the box? – All the LEGO® pieces kids need to build a mission spacecraft and solve instruction-free building challenges, plus 2 asteroids, a Mars setting, 3 minifigures and a robo-dog figure. Interactive LEGO® play – Kids take the leading role in digital adventure stories, using real LEGO® bricks and buildable toys to complete on-screen space exploration missions.
3 animal models in 1 set – LEGO® fans can enjoy endless adventures with the Majestic Tiger (31129) building set featuring tiger toy, red panda and koi fish models. Kids can choose their all-action animal story: stalking prey with a powerful tiger; climbing trees with a red panda; or underwater fun with a koi fish. The tiger toy can move its body, head, jaw, tail, legs and shoulders; the red panda can move its head, tail, legs, feet and ears; and the koi fish has a poseable body, flippers and tail. All 3 animals are accompanied by a smaller model. The tiger has a red bird and jungle display; the red panda has a bonsai tree and bamboo; and the koi fish has water lilies.
The LEGO® City Police Station (60316) is packed with inspiration for kids and fans of the LEGO® City Adventures TV series. What’s in the box? – Everything kids need to build a 3-level police station, patrol vehicle, helicopter and bin lorry, plus a dog figure and 5 minifigures, including 3 LEGO® City TV characters. The bin lorry has a container lift and 2 rams for breaking down the ‘easy escape’ prison wall. Also includes a Road Plate for connection to other LEGO® City sets.
Now that you have these amazing options for spending some quality time with your family, what are you waiting for? Get building and spark curiosity, imagination and adventure this Diwali! Didn’t find what you were looking for? Checkout the entire range of LEGO® sets across passions like Superheroes, Ninjas, Fantasy, Animals, Space, Star Wars on Amazon.in & Hamleys! Prices start at ₹999.
