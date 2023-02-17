5 Innovative Pitches From Shark Tank India Season 2 That Blew our Minds

When the story of India’s entrepreneurial revolution will be written, Shark Tank India’s second season will find a worthy mention in it. It’s not every day that a series of entrepreneurs end up receiving more investment than their original ask. This unique phenomenon was on display last week on Shark Tank India’s second season and for very good reasons. With India waking up to its innovation caliber, it’ll be a mistake to miss out on the show at this stage.

The range of innovations on display in the second season almost seems too good to be true and that’s only a fraction of India’s entrepreneurial potential.