The 200-Km Escape: Nearby Destinations Over Expensive Holidays with CabBazar

Short Getaways Across India

India offers countless destinations that can be explored through a short road trip.

North India

Travellers from Delhi can consider destinations such as Delhi to Dehradun , Rishikesh, Lansdowne, Neemrana, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Morni Hills. Those looking for a mix of history and culture can explore Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.

For travellers in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, options include Amritsar, Patiala, Kasauli, Chail, Parwanoo, and Nahan. These destinations offer a mix of heritage, nature, and relaxed escapes.

South India

From Bengaluru, popular short-trip options include Bangalore to Coorg, Chikmagalur, Sakleshpur, Mysuru, Kabini, and Yercaud. Travellers based in Chennai can explore Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Yelagiri, Kanchipuram, and Pulicat.

Around Hyderabad, destinations such as Warangal, Bidar, Ananthagiri Hills, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Srisailam offer opportunities for quick breaks. In Kerala, Varkala, Vagamon, Kumarakom, and Athirappilly are suitable options for travellers seeking nature and relaxation.

East India

Eastern India also offers a wide range of short-trip destinations. From Kolkata, travellers can visit Shantiniketan, Bishnupur, Chandannagar, Bakkhali, and the Sundarbans.

In Odisha, Puri, Konark, Chilika, Cuttack, and Gopalpur are popular choices. Travellers in Jharkhand can explore Deoghar, Netarhat, Patratu Valley, and Hundru Falls, while destinations such as Rajgir, Nalanda, and Bodh Gaya offer history and cultural experiences in Bihar.

West India

Travelers from Mumbai can consider Lonavala, Khandala, Alibaug, Matheran, Igatpuri, Murud, and Kashid. From Pune, options include Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Bhandardara, Malshej Ghat, Lavasa, and Kolad.

In Gujarat, short trips to Saputara, Modhera, Patan, Champaner, and Polo Forest offer a change of scenery. Travellers exploring Rajasthan can consider Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, and Ranakpur.