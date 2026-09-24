₹1 Crore Term Insurance: How Much Does It Actually Cost at 25, 30 and 35?

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A 1 crore term insurance policy can provide substantial financial protection for your family at a relatively affordable premium. However, the cost depends on several factors, including your age, gender, health, lifestyle, policy tenure and sum assured.
For a healthy non-smoking male, a ₹1 crore term insurance policy with cover up to age 60 may cost approximately ₹7,000–₹14,000 annually, depending on the age at which you purchase it. The premium generally increases as the entry age rises.
So, how much does 1 crore term insurance actually cost at 25, 30 and 35? Let’s understand the indicative premiums and the factors that influence them.
The earlier you purchase term insurance, the longer your coverage period can be and the lower your premium may generally be. The following figures are indicative for a non-smoking male seeking ₹1 crore cover up to age 60.
|Entry Age
|Approx. Annual Premium
|Approx. Monthly Premium
|Approx. Total Premium
|25 years
|₹7,400
|₹620
|₹2,59,000
|30 years
|₹9,800
|₹820
|₹2,94,000
|35 years
|₹13,900
|₹1,160
|₹3,47,500
Note: - Premiums are illustrative and can vary based on the insurer, medical underwriting, lifestyle and policy terms. The monthly equivalent is for comparison and may not represent the actual payable amount under a specific payment mode.
At age 25, you may pay around ₹7,400 annually for ₹1 crore cover, while the indicative premium can rise to around ₹9,800 at 30 and ₹13,900 at 35. This demonstrates why starting early can be cost-effective.
However, premium should not be the only consideration. Your cover should be adequate to support your family's future financial requirements.
Gender can also influence life insurance premiums because insurers consider different risk factors during underwriting. For illustration, a healthy non-smoking female may pay a lower premium than a male of the same age for comparable cover.
|Entry Age
|Non-Smoker Male
|Non-Smoker Female
|25 years
|₹7,400
|₹5,700
|30 years
|₹9,800
|₹7,400
|35 years
|₹13,900
|₹10,500
These are indicative figures and actual premiums depend on the insurer's underwriting assessment.
For women seeking comprehensive protection, the IndiaFirstLife Guardian of Life Dreams Term Plan offers whole-life or limited-term cover up to age 85, along with a special 16% level premium discount for women, subject to applicable terms.
Smoking and tobacco consumption can significantly increase the premium because they may indicate higher health and mortality risks. The difference can become more pronounced as age increases.
|Age
|Non-Smoker Male
|Smoker Male
|Indicative Increase
|25 years
|₹7,400
|₹10,400
|~41%
|30 years
|₹9,800
|₹14,700
|~50%
|35 years
|₹13,900
|₹21,000
|~51%
Tobacco use can include smoking as well as other forms of consumption. Always disclose your habits accurately while applying for . Incorrect information can create complications during claim assessment.
Yes. A longer policy term generally means protection for a longer period and may increase the overall premium payable.
For example, a 30-year-old non-smoking male may see indicative annual premiums of:
|Cover Up To
|Approx. Annual Premium
|Age 60
|₹9,800
|Age 65
|₹11,600
|Age 70
|₹14,900
|Age 75
|₹19,600
Choose the tenure based on your financial responsibilities, outstanding loans, dependents and expected retirement age rather than simply selecting the lowest premium.
Apart from age, insurers may consider:
Health and medical history: Existing conditions and medical test results can influence underwriting.
Lifestyle: Smoking, tobacco use and certain high-risk habits may increase premiums.
Occupation: Hazardous professions may attract higher premiums.
Policy tenure: Longer coverage can affect the premium.
Sum assured: Higher coverage generally results in a higher premium.
Riders: Optional benefits such as accidental death or critical illness coverage may increase the overall cost.
You can use a term insurance calculator to estimate the premium based on your age, cover amount and preferred tenure before comparing plans.
The right age depends on your financial responsibilities, but purchasing earlier can offer two important advantages: potentially lower premiums and longer financial protection.
At 25, you may have fewer dependents but can lock in coverage earlier. At 30, you may have growing responsibilities such as marriage, children or a home loan. At 35, adequate cover can become increasingly important as financial commitments grow.
For additional flexibility, the offers a choice between Pure Protection and Return of Premium options and allows death benefit payouts as a lump sum, monthly income or both, subject to policy terms.
You can potentially manage your premium by:
Starting early: Age is an important pricing factor.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle: Healthier profiles may receive favourable underwriting.
Comparing plans: Premiums can differ between insurers for similar coverage.
Choosing suitable riders: Add only benefits relevant to your needs.
Disclosing information accurately: Complete and transparent declarations support smoother underwriting and claims.
Selecting adequate cover: Do not compromise necessary protection simply to reduce the premium.
The cost of 1 crore term insurance can vary considerably based on age and individual risk factors. For a healthy non-smoking male seeking cover until age 60, indicative annual premiums may be around ₹7,400 at age 25, ₹9,800 at 30 and ₹13,900 at 35.
Instead of focusing only on price, assess your income, dependents, liabilities and long-term financial goals. Compare policy features, exclusions, riders and payout options before choosing suitable term insurance.
Disclaimer: Premiums mentioned are illustrative and not quotations. Actual premiums depend on the insurer's underwriting assessment, policy terms and individual profile. Policy benefits, exclusions and conditions are subject to the respective policy document. Tax benefits, if applicable, are subject to prevailing tax laws and conditions.