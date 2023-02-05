Weekly Horoscope (5 February- 11 February): Check Predictions for All Sun Signs

Aries ♈️ The week begins with you trying to put some structure and order in your life. This will assist you in seeing the progress you have been craving for. Middle of the week will see you struggling with people. Some of you are eagerly waiting for news abroad.

Taurus ♉️ Lady luck shines on some of you and you can be the recipient of a gift that will make you very happy. News related to your house can suddenly come up. If you have been fighting a legal case this week you can see the verdict in your favour. Obstacles are overcome easily.

Gemini ♊️ Travel opportunities are going to be offered to you this week. Some of you are recovering from a broken relationship and are beginning to recover from a bad break up. You are now trying to have a direction towards a relationship that was not clear till now. Progress in work is expected this week.