Assam Elections: Voting Begins in 39 Seats, 345 Candidates in Fray

Voting began in 39 out of 126 Assembly constituencies in the second phase of Assembly elections in Assam on Thursday, 1 April, with the electoral fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women aspirants, to be decided.

The second phase of polling for the election is more like a mini Assembly poll in itself as it covers 39 seats across six different regions of the state.

The six regions voting on Thursday makes phase 2 the most complex of all the phases of polling and includes every sub-region within Assam with the exception of Upper and North Assam, which already voted in the first phase on 27 March.

Among those who are contesting in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker.