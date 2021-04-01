Assam Elections: Voting Begins in 39 Seats, 345 Candidates in Fray

Voting began in 39 out of 126 Assembly constituencies in the second phase of Assembly elections in Assam on Thursday, 1 April, with the electoral fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women aspirants, to be decided.
The second phase of polling for the election is more like a mini Assembly poll in itself as it covers 39 seats across six different regions of the state.
The six regions voting on Thursday makes phase 2 the most complex of all the phases of polling and includes every sub-region within Assam with the exception of Upper and North Assam, which already voted in the first phase on 27 March.
Among those who are contesting in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker.
Five of the seats that vote on 1 April lie in Assam's hill districts - West and East Karbi Anglong and the huge south-central district of Dima Hasao.
Though a variety of tribal and non tribal communities live in these sparsely populated districts, there are two dominant hill tribe communities: Karbis in Karbi Anglong and Dimasas in Dima Hasao.
In the last election, the NDA had won four out of these five seats and Congress won one - Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong.
The BJP is said to have a strong hold over these areas due to its control of the autonomous councils. The party is also counting on the impact of its welfare schemes as well as the entrenchment of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and other Hindutva organisations in these areas.
In the elections, the BJP is highlighting the "perfect NRC (National Register of Citizens)" while the main opposition Congress has given top priority to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, even as both the national parties have common issues of empowerment of women, jobs to youth and protecting the Assamese culture.
After the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in December last year, the BJP had forged an alliance with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), discarding its old ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) remains an ally.
To take on the BJP , the Congress, which governed Assam for 15 consecutive years (2001-2016), formed a 10-party 'Mahajot' (grand alliance), also comprising three Left parties -- the CPI-M, the CPI and the CPI-ML, along with the AIUDF, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, the BPF, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and two community-based parties -- the Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party and Adivasi National Party.
