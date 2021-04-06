Assam Polls Phase 3: Voting Begins; Bodo, Muslim Votes in Focus

Voting began in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly elections on Tuesday, 6 April, wherein 40 seats out of Assam's 126 constituencies will cast their ballots.
Several key candidates like Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Assam BJP President Ranjit Dass at Paracharkuchi, and senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam from Mankachar, are in the fray.
Unlike the first phase, in which the Congress was directly taking on the BJP-AGP alliance, the third phase has a much greater presence of its allies – AIUDF and the Bodoland People's Front.
Among the key candidates in this phase are Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Assam BJP president Ranjit Dass at Paracharkuchi, senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam from Mankachar, senior Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed from Chaygaon, senior BPF leaders Chandra Brahma from Sidli, and Pramila Brahma from Kokrajhar East.
Published: 06 Apr 2021,07:13 AM IST