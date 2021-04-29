Assam Exit Polls: 3 Surveys Predict Marginal Majority for NDA

As per the CVoter survey, NDA is projected to win 65 of the 126 Assembly seats. Both India Today- Axis My India and Republic-CNX predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance as well.
According to the CVoter survey, the UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021.
Assam saw its three-phase Assembly election conclude on 6 April.
The main contest is between the Congress’ alliance with three Left parties and six regional and local parties, termed ‘Mahajot’, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, informally called ‘Mitrajot’.
The BJP-led alliance is likely to retain power in Assam, according to three exit poll surveys.
According to the CVoter survey, 42.9 percent of votes are expected to go to the BJP-led alliance. The UPA is expected to register a significant gain of the vote share from 31% in 2016 to 48.8% in 2021. The remaining 8.3 percent are expected to go to Others.
BJP-led Alliance: 70 ± 9 Seats
Congress-led Alliance: 56 ± 9 Seats
Others 00 ± 3 Seats
Several surveys including CVoter, India Today- Axis My India, and others will release their predictions for the seats won in the election soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is officially lifted by the Election Commission.
According to the India Today - Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led alliance in Assam is expected to get a majority with 75 to 85 seats, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance to win 40 to 50 seats and Others to win one to 4 seats in the Assembly.
Meanwhile, Republic - CNX exit poll also projects BJP-led alliance to win a majority with 74 to 84 seats, while Congress-led mahajot alliance is projected to win 40 to 50 and Others will win one to 3 seats.
As per the CVoter survey, the BJP is projected to win 65 seats, the Congress ‘Mahajot’ to win 59 seats and 2 seats to go to Others.
Published: 29 Apr 2021,06:27 PM IST